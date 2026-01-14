Renee Good's former father-in-law says 'I don't blame ICE' for deadly shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Renee Good's former father-in-law on Tuesday said that he doesn’t blame U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for her fatal shooting that happened in Minneapolis last week.

Timmy Macklin told CNN that the shooting was a "hard situation all around," adding that he believes "some bad choices" were made.

"I don't blame ICE. I don't blame [Good's wife] Rebecca. I don't blame Renee," he said. "I just wish that, you know, if we're walking in the spirit of God, I don't think she would have been there. That's the way I look at it."

Good was married to Macklin's son, who died in 2023. The two shared a son, who is now six years old.

Macklin remembered Good as "an amazing person" and "good mother" who was "full of life."

"I just think we make bad choices, and that's the problem, there is so much chaos in the whole world today," he said. "We need to turn to God and walk in the spirit of God and let him lead us and guide us."

When CNN anchor Erin Burnett pressed Macklin for his opinion on whether the shooting was justified, he said he "was not blaming anybody."

Macklin said that he watched the witness cellphone video from an angle that shows Good’s vehicle striking the ICE agent.

"You know, in a flash like that, it's hard to say how you'd react," he said, adding that he heard the agent may have been dragged by a vehicle in a previous incident.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed to Fox News that the ICE agent suffered internal bleeding to his torso when he was struck by the vehicle.

Federal officials have said the agents acted in self-defense and labeled the incident an act of domestic terrorism, while Democratic officials have rejected the self-defense assertion.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano, Alexis McAdams and Jamie Vera contributed to this report.