Oprah accepted being subject of jokes about her weight due to self-blame, says, 'I felt they were right'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oprah Winfrey told the co-hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that she accepted being the subject of comedians' jokes about her weight over the years because she believed she deserved it.

Winfrey joined the co-hosts alongside Dr. Ania M. Jastreboff. Jastreboff and Winfrey co-wrote a book called "Enough," which is about Winfrey's weight-loss journey.

"The reason why I’ve done this book with Dr. Ania is because what I felt all those years — the shame and the blame I gave to myself — I felt it because it was my fault. I felt it was my fault I was overweight, and so when comedians made fun of me, I felt like, ‘Well, it’s OK for me to be the butt of their jokes because I should be losing the weight,’" Winfrey said.

She told "The View" that she believed she should have been able to keep the weight off and felt embarrassed each time she gained it back.

WHAT ARE GLP-3S? MEET THE NEW GENERATION OF WEIGHT-LOSS DRUGS WITH THREE KEY INGREDIENTS

"I accepted it because I thought they were right," Winfrey said.

"That horrible moment that I had on 'The Tonight Show,' when I was so excited to be there for the first time and I bought these new shoes and I spent my entire paycheck on the Stuart Weitzman shoes and Joan Rivers said to me, 'Shame, shame, on you for not losing the weight, how did you gain the weight? How did you gain the weight? How did you gain the weight?'"

"And I remember leaving feeling embarrassed, but that she said I could come back if I lost 15 pounds, so I wasn’t even, like, upset with her. I thought, I got to get on it. I got to lose those 15 pounds," Winfrey added.

Co-host Joy Behar told Winfrey she was not alone.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG ADDRESSES 'PHONY WEIGHT LOSS AD' DEPICTING HER ON INSTAGRAM

Winfrey said she grew to accept the ridicule she received in the tabloids "as a way of being."

Winfrey began taking a GLP-1 medication in 2023 but attempted to quit just six months in to see if she could lose weight without it. Regardless of her diet and exercise routines, the media mogul said she still gained back 20 pounds after stopping the drug.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP