CNN called out for framing of inflation under Trump versus Biden in viral post

CNN is facing social media backlash after a social media user pointed out a perceived disparity in how the outlet framed the economy under President Donald Trump versus former President Joe Biden.

Following a Tuesday post on X from CNN regarding inflation under Trump, Daily Wire senior editor Cabot Phillips pointed to a contrast in how inflation is framed now compared to Biden’s time in office.

In March 2023, CNN posted to their X account that "US inflation is still high, but it’s falling," noting that the previous month's "Consumer Price Index measured 6%, down from January’s 6.4%."

Fast-forward to 2026, the outlet wrote on X that "US inflation remained at 2.7% in December, underscoring persistent cost of living challenges."

This disparity in framing prompted Phillips to upload an image showing both statements, pointing out the difference between how CNN framed 6% inflation under Biden versus 2.7% inflation under Trump.

The post quickly went viral, with many users, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling out what they considered to be biased framing.

Leavitt quoted Phillips' post with the caption "CNN Fake News."

Kari Lake , the acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, also weighed in, writing, "How the fake news works in one photo."

"For CNN, a 6% inflation rate under Biden was considered good, but a 2% inflation rate under Trump is considered bad," wrote Emmanuel Rincón, founder of political consulting firm Regional Renaissance Consulting.

Business strategist and market commentator Evelio Silvera called out CNN for using a "completely different tone based on who’s in office, not what the numbers actually show," asserting that "people are tired of being lied to and talked to like they’re idiots."

"Anyone paying attention can see the double standard," he added.

"Can’t imagine why trust in mainstream media is just gone," quipped another X user.

Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, Alex Triantafilou, argued that the disparity between "how CNN covers Biden’s runaway inflation compared to Trump’s amazing work to curb it" is the reason "why @CNN and much of the mainstream press is to be totally ignored."

CNN did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.