Trump 'border czar' says death threats targeting his family have surged

Tom Homan says threats against him have 'tripled' as anti-ICE rhetoric intensifies

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Tom Homan warns anti-ICE agitators they have accomplished ‘nothing’ as protests continue Video

Tom Homan warns anti-ICE agitators they have accomplished ‘nothing’ as protests continue

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan discusses the anti-ICE protests after a deadly Minneapolis shooting, reveals deportation statistics and more on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan told Fox News that death threats against him have surged and include threats toward his family as anti-ICE rhetoric intensifies.

"Death threats against me alone have tripled," Homan said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"They don’t want to kill me. They want to kill my family. You know, tear my soul out so I suffer the rest of my life," he added.

DOJ SURGING FEDERAL PROSECUTORS TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR FRAUD, IMMIGRATION CASES AFTER RESIGNATIONS: SOURCES

White House border czar Tom Homan speaks with reporters outside the West Wing.

White House "border czar" Tom Homan speaks to the press outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Homan blamed what he called "hateful rhetoric" from Democratic leaders for fueling the rise in real-world threats. He said the danger is not limited to him but extends to law enforcement officers across the country.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF URGES ILLINOIS TO FOLLOW LOUISIANA BLUEPRINT AS THREATS AGAINST AGENTS SURGE

"I said back in March … if the hateful rhetoric doesn't decrease, there’s going to be bloodshed," Homan said.

"Unfortunately, I was right."

The Department of Homeland Security released figures on Jan. 8 showing ICE officers have faced more than a 1,300% increase in reported assaults, a 3,200% rise in vehicular attacks and an 8,000% spike in death threats.

An onlooker holds a sign reading

An onlooker holds a sign that says "Shame" as law enforcement officers investigate a shooting by an ICE agent during federal operations in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

ICE AGENTS REPORT ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ 3,200% SURGE IN CAR ATTACKS LAST YEAR

Immigration enforcement operations have continued nationwide, with activity increasing in cities such as Minneapolis. Anti-ICE rhetoric rose in Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

The shooting sparked national debate over whether the federal officer’s use of deadly force was justified. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is among the Democratic leaders calling out immigration officers. 

On Wednesday, on "Fox & Friends," he doubled down on his infamous comments telling ICE to "get the f---" out of the city in the hours after Good’s death.

"I stand by exactly what I said," Frey told "Fox & Friends."

Protesters and law enforcement clash outside an ICE facility as demonstrators attempt to block federal agents’ vehicles from leaving.

Protesters clash with law enforcement outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Minneapolis Jan. 8. (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The mayor said he does not support abolishing ICE but accused the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement of fueling "chaos" in the city.

In June 2025, Homan said he had been living apart from his wife due to threats. Homan said on the "Pod Force One" podcast that his wife is living elsewhere for safety, calling the threats "outrageous." 

Homan demands stop to 'hateful' anti-ICE rhetoric after deadly Minneapolis shooting Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

