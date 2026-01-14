Trump 'border czar' says death threats targeting his family have surged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan told Fox News that death threats against him have surged and include threats toward his family as anti-ICE rhetoric intensifies.

"Death threats against me alone have tripled," Homan said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus."

"They don’t want to kill me. They want to kill my family. You know, tear my soul out so I suffer the rest of my life," he added.

Homan blamed what he called "hateful rhetoric" from Democratic leaders for fueling the rise in real-world threats. He said the danger is not limited to him but extends to law enforcement officers across the country.

"I said back in March … if the hateful rhetoric doesn't decrease, there’s going to be bloodshed," Homan said.

"Unfortunately, I was right."

The Department of Homeland Security released figures on Jan. 8 showing ICE officers have faced more than a 1,300% increase in reported assaults, a 3,200% rise in vehicular attacks and an 8,000% spike in death threats.

Immigration enforcement operations have continued nationwide, with activity increasing in cities such as Minneapolis. Anti-ICE rhetoric rose in Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

The shooting sparked national debate over whether the federal officer’s use of deadly force was justified. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is among the Democratic leaders calling out immigration officers.

On Wednesday, on "Fox & Friends," he doubled down on his infamous comments telling ICE to "get the f---" out of the city in the hours after Good’s death.

"I stand by exactly what I said," Frey told "Fox & Friends."

The mayor said he does not support abolishing ICE but accused the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement of fueling "chaos" in the city.

In June 2025, Homan said he had been living apart from his wife due to threats. Homan said on the "Pod Force One" podcast that his wife is living elsewhere for safety, calling the threats "outrageous."