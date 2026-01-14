Minnesota Dem compares ICE operations to 1930s Germany, adding 'nothing should be off the table' to stop it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Angie Craig compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations to images out of 1930s Germany while discussing efforts to potentially defund the agency on Wednesday.

Craig's home state of Minnesota has been at the center of recent tensions involving the agency after the ICE-involved shooting of a woman in Minneapolis last week.

MS NOW's Ana Cabrera asked Craig on "Ana Cabrera Reports" what Democratic lawmakers like her could do to "rein in" the Trump administration's immigration enforcement.

"Well, there’s no way in hell I’m voting to give one cent to Trump and Kristi Noem’s ICE. I won’t send one penny to these people who are terrorizing the people of Minnesota," Craig responded, adding that there needs to be a bill to prevent ICE agents from entering schools and churches.

Cabrera then asked Craig if she would support an effort to shut down the government over ICE funding.

"Look, I’m not in the room with leadership, but what I can tell you what is happening in America, the path that we are traveling, certainly reminds me of many of the images that we saw in the 1930s in Germany, and we should stand up to this lawless administration. And right now, nothing should be off the table," Craig said.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson denounced the comments as "dangerous, untrue smears."

"ICE officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them because of dangerous, untrue smears from elected Democrats. ICE officers act heroically to enforce the law and protect American communities with the utmost professionalism. Anyone pointing the finger at law enforcement officers instead of the criminals is simply doing the bidding of criminal illegal aliens," Jackson said.

Ahead of a Jan. 30 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown, some progressive Democratic lawmakers have suggested using the latest government funding round as potential leverage to defund ICE operations.

"We should use every means at our disposal to do it, including the appropriations process," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Friday.

There have also been growing calls from Democratic lawmakers to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem over the Minnesota shooting.