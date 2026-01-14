Randi Weingarten quits X over platform's 'disinformation,' accuses site of spreading hate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Randi Weingarten, the leader of the American Federation of Teachers, has announced that she is leaving X due to "hate" and "disinformation."

"It’s time to let X/Twitter go. This platform’s decline from a vibrant public square to what is now a platform for hate, disinformation & manipulation has been painful to experience. Find me & the AFT on Bluesky, Substack, Threads, Instagram, or Facebook," Weingarten announced on Tuesday.

Weingarten is active on Bluesky, a liberal-leaning social media platform. Many once-prominent users of Twitter, now known as X since Elon Musk bought it, solely post on Bluesky.

Weingarten told Reuters that both her account, and the American Federation of Teachers' account, would cease posting on X.

Weingarten explained further that the social media site’s creation of "sickening" images of children drove her to leave.

According to Reuters, Weingarten "said that the site had already been degraded by extremists and trolls since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover, before which the platform was known as Twitter."

"But the recent proliferation of nonconsensual images of women and children in bikinis or underwear generated by X's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, had made the site unusable, she said," per Reuters.

"The Grok AI image generator, with no safeguards, was the last straw," Weingarten told Reuters. "From tomorrow on, we're not using Twitter, or X."

"It’s not an easy decision but it’s the right decision," Weingarten said. "You have to draw a line. If you’re on Team Humanity and you believe we have to protect children, in particular, you have to draw this line."

Neither The American Federation of Teachers, X, nor Grok immediately responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The leader of the 1.8 million-member union had previously been vocal about criticizing the Trump administration and endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. The American Federation of Teachers recently released a statement calling for ICE to stay away from schools.

"Why can’t this administration focus on working with communities to help them thrive, instead of stoking fear, violence and death? Right now, Minneapolis schools are closed and teaching and learning has been halted to keep students and families safe," the American Federation of Teachers said .

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.