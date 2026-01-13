Illinois father says Pritzker shows 'indifference' to his daughter being killed by illegal immigrant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Abraham wants answers from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker about the death of his daughter but doesn’t expect to hear from the Democrat anytime soon.

Abraham’s 20-year-old daughter, Katie, was killed last year when the vehicle she was traveling in was rear-ended by an illegal immigrant drunk driver, according to police. Julio Cucul-Bol, a Guatemalan national who was using a Mexican alias, had previously been deported but managed to make his way back to Illinois.

Pritzker called the fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good by a Minneapolis ICE agent last week a "tragedy" and called for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to step down or be impeached over her response. Abraham said he was given the cold shoulder by Pritzker, who he said never reached out when his daughter was killed by Cucul-Bol.

"He was in our communities, unchecked, unvetted, no health screens. And clearly didn't know how to understand or behave in our communities. He also didn't speak English. He didn't read or write. He didn't have one day of formal education," Abraham told Fox News Digital.

"These are the sort of folks that Governor Pritzker really has passion for," Abraham continued. "[He] clearly didn't have any passion or caring for Katie."

Abraham, a resident of Glenview, Illinois, said Pritzker has "given Katie nothing but disrespect, silence and indifference" since she was killed while visiting friends in Urbana near the University of Illinois.

Cucul-Bol was sentenced to 30 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for the hit-and-run that killed Katie, along with 21-year-old Chloe Polzin. He was in possession of fake identification and a bogus Social Security card when he was captured in Texas and eventually entered a guilty plea on charges, including aggravated DUI involving death and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Abraham said he was taken aback when Pritzker spoke publicly after the Minnesota shooting despite staying silent following Katie’s death.

"I received no compassion from him. As a matter of fact, Katie was completely disrespected. She was ignored. There was total indifference toward her. You would think his policies, the damage that they create, he should be talking to everybody that is affected negatively with his policies. But there is just no consideration for us," Abraham said.

Abraham, who has blamed his daughter’s death on Pritzker’s sanctuary policies, said he was in the same room as Pritzker during a congressional hearing in 2025, but the governor didn’t bother to acknowledge him.

"I was so naïve," Abraham said.

"He knew I was in the room; he knew who I was, there were pictures and everything else. And I was excited to think, ‘Hey, I'm going to have a conversation with the governor at least to give him my perspective,’" Abraham continued. "I was hoping to hear something like, ‘Hey, Joe, look, things got out of control, he slipped through the cracks, hang with us, we've got some things we're going to fix,’ or something along those lines that I was going to hear … but I was just completely ignored."

Abraham said Pritzker failing to give him "two seconds" of attention during the hourslong meeting changed the way he views liberal politicians.

"I looked at my wife and I said, ‘Oh, I get it, they want nothing to do with us. This does not fit what they're all about,’" Abraham said. "That’s when I sort of changed and said, ‘Well, I got to start speaking out.’"

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched "Operation Midway Blitz," an increase in resources in Chicago, in honor of Katie Abraham. President Donald Trump has also honored Katie.

Following the chaos surrounding Good’s death, Abraham sent Pritzker a letter seeking answers to a variety of questions. Abraham wanted to know how an illegal immigrant who didn’t speak English obtained a driver’s license, purchased a vehicle, whether sanctuary policies helped keep Cucul-Bol in Illinois and why he was "set up for failure" by the state.

"I don't expect a response from Governor Pritzker. I think, again, he is not interested in Illinois citizens. He is certainly not interested in talking about Katie and that's where I talk about his just indifference and complete [callousness]. He's not a compassionate man. He's not a caring man," Abraham said.

Fox News Digital emailed Pritzker’s office seeking confirmation that the governor received the letter and a comment on Joe Abraham’s criticism. Pritzker’s office responded, "Making sure you have the full picture on Katie's story and legacy," and provided three links to stories about Katie’s mother objecting to her daughter being the face of "Operation Midway Blitz."

Pritzker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

"Just because Katie’s mom says she doesn’t agree, I’m still a citizen and I want answers," Joe Abraham said. "She's my daughter, too."