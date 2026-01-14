JD Vance fires back at ex-ABC journalist for suggesting Obama peacefully deported migrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance fired back at what he called a "leftwing radical" journalist who suggested the Obama administration had the correct blueprint on implementing deportations of illegal immigrants.

On Tuesday, former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran took to X in response to a viral video of a chaotic scene in Minneapolis showing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents aggressively pulling a woman from her car and arresting her.

"Barack Obama deported more than 3 million people from this country while he was president," Moran wrote. "No masked gangs descending on neighborhoods, snatching ordinary working people from their cars and disappearing them, storming homes without judicial warrants. This is just force, not law."

On Wednesday, Vance called Moran's argument "entirely fake," refuting President Barack Obama's "Deporter in Chief" reputation.

"In the Obama administration, they counted being turned away at the border as a deportation," Vance wrote on X. "A person would show up, be sent back, and counted as a deportation. We have to do deportations from the interior of the country because Biden and Harris let them walk in."

"In the cities that are not sanctuary cities, the deportation process is orderly and normal--like most law enforcement," he continued. "In Minneapolis and a few other sanctuary jurisdictions, local jurisdictions and a few leftwing agitators have decided to wage war on all immigration enforcement officers. They are hoping that a little chaos will convince us to give up on immigration enforcement. They are wrong."

Vance added a "note," telling his followers, "Until he was fired for being a leftwing radical, Terry Moran was pretending to be an objective journalist on one of the major networks."

Moran was pushed out of ABC News last year after he attacked President Donald Trump and top White House aide Stephen Miller on social media.

"We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," a spokesperson for ABC News told Fox News Digital at the time. "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."

Moran, who had been with the network since 1997, went viral when he called Trump and Miller "world-class" haters.

"The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism," Moran began his now-deleted post. "Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that's not what's interesting about Miller. It's not brains. It's bile."

"Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater," Moran wrote. "You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

Moran's post went on to also call Trump a "world-class hater" but added that "his hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment."