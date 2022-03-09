Dana Perino on 'Fox & Friends': Biden needs Operation Warp Speed for US oil production

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino called on the Biden administration to create an Operation Warp Speed for U.S. oil and gas production on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday after the president claimed he "can't do much" about skyrocketing fuel prices and pinned the blame on Russia.

GOV. RICKETTS ON 'FOX & FRIENDS': BIDEN LIVING IN 'DISCONNECTED WORLD' WITH ENERGY POLICY

DANA PERINO: When they say at the administration that there's not much they can do, there's something they could do as they move forward. They're just not willing to do that yet.

…

This week, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg told everybody that the solution to this is to go out and buy an electric vehicle for $60,000. What this opportunity that we have right now in front of us is to be more sober-minded for a long-term energy-secure future, which gets us to a greener energy future in the long run. If I were them at the White House right now, I would say, what can we all do to do have an Operation Warp Speed for domestic oil and gas production? That's what they should be doing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: