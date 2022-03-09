US, UK move to block Russian oil as Europe considers similar action amid Ukraine war: LIVE UPDATES

US, UK move to ban Russian oil imports

President Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, as another way of sanctioning the country over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He noted that already high gas prices would likely rise more but it would "deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

He said he would do "everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the U.K. would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

“In another economic blow to the Putin regime following their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions,” Johnson said Tuesday.