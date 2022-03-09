US, UK move to block Russian oil as Europe considers similar action amid Ukraine war: LIVE UPDATES
President Biden announced Tuesday that the United States will ban Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country would phase the imports out by the end of the year. Other European Union allies are also considering similar moves.
President Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports Tuesday, as another way of sanctioning the country over President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He noted that already high gas prices would likely rise more but it would "deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”
He said he would do "everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the U.K. would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
“In another economic blow to the Putin regime following their illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK will move away from dependence on Russian oil throughout this year, building on our severe package of international economic sanctions,” Johnson said Tuesday.
Poland offered to give its entire fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. in exchange for a chance to buy American F-16s as part of a deal to bolster the Ukrainian air force while upgrading the Poles’ with NATO aircraft.
"The authorities of the Republic of Poland, after consultations between the President and the Government, are ready to deploy – immediately and free of charge – all their MIG-29 jets to the Ramstein Air Base and place them at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America," the Polish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.
"At the same time, Poland requests the United States to provide us with used aircraft with corresponding operational capabilities. Poland is ready to immediately establish the conditions of purchase of the planes.
"The Poles also requested any other NATO member countries that have MiGs of their own take similar action. Those may include Bulgaria and Slovakia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he was thankful Tuesday after President Biden announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal.Zelenskyy said the ban was "striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine ... Encourage other countries and leaders to follow."
