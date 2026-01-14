People filming ICE raids are being used as ‘tools’ by Trump administration, MS Now reporter claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MS Now senior correspondent Jacob Soboroff suggested that footage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents apprehending people could be used as "tools" for the Trump administration.

On the "Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know" podcast Wednesday, host Hasan Minhaj asked Soboroff whether he believed that progressive protesters recording masked ICE agents are "doing the bidding of what the MAGA base actually wants" by showing people being detained as they hoped.

"Yeah, it's a really good question, and I think that there are people within the administration certainly that want people to see this," Soboroff answered, adding that he was previously invited by the first Trump administration to tour immigration detention centers.

He said, "They wanted people to see what it looked like on the inside. They wanted our description because they wanted us through it. And in a way, we were tools."

Soboroff added that he previously admitted to being used "bigly" by the Trump administration in the 2024 documentary "Separated," which was based on his book about the Trump administration's family separation policies.

"I think that they used us reporters in order to further their message of 'we're going to harm people and this is what it's going to look like,'" Soboroff said.

However, the MS NOW correspondent said that he has also seen footage of ICE arrests by people in the streets being used to document and publicize "alleged human rights abuses."

"I do think that the videos on the street are what's mobilizing people to stand up and push back," Soboroff said.

The MS NOW reporter has been a long-time critic of the Trump administration for its immigration policies, going so far as to claim in 2019 that, "No one has treated migrants more inhumanely — and take it from me who has seen it myself — than the Trump administration."

In June, Soboroff condemned the Trump administration's immigration raids while reporting on anti-ICE riots occurring in Los Angeles.

"Those people are our neighbors, our coworkers, our classmates, our friends, our parishioners, fellow parishioners, and churches. They are part of the fabric of the city of Los Angeles," Soboroff said about illegal residents.