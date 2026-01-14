Schumer backs plan to fly Democratic senators, NYC cops to Minneapolis to confront ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., agreed with MS NOW's "Morning Joe" contributor Mike Barnicle on Monday, who suggested flying Democratic senators and members of the NYPD to Minneapolis to stand up to Immigrations And Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the city.

"There’s been a lot of Democrats who have stood on the floor of the Senate and outside the Senate complaining about and pointing out the inequity, the outrages that are taking place in the streets of Minneapolis today. Why haven’t you gotten like a dozen Democratic senators and maybe a dozen New York City cops, flown to Minneapolis, stood there in the crowds and said to the guys wearing masks, 'We’ve brought people who know how to operate. We’ve brought people who know what law and order really means. And you are wrong, and they are right, and that’s why we’re here,'" Barnicle asked Schumer.

Anti-ICE protests have broken out across the country, specifically in Minneapolis, after the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer.

"You are so right," Schumer said, noting that he spoke to police officers across the country.

"We have talked to police officers across the country and the police department in Minneapolis itself, and they know that these ICE agents are so totally untrained in police doctrine. They don’t know what to do, how to do it, and it ends up even killing people and causing such mayhem that, yes, you are 100% right. We need our police officers across the country to tell ICE you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. You need real police training," Schumer added.

A Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday found that 53% of registered voters nationwide questioned in the survey said they think the shooting in Minneapolis was not justified, with 35% saying it was and 12% offering no opinion.

While 92% of Democrats surveyed said the shooting was not justified, more than three-quarters of Republicans (77%) said it was. Independents, by a 59%-28% margin, said the shooting was not justified.

The senator said earlier in the conversation that Americans were "appalled" by what was happening in cities with regard to ICE.

"They’re taking American citizens who have done nothing wrong as they go through life walking their kids to school, filling up their cars, at EV stations. And they’re just pulling them into police stations and other places. They don’t tell them where they are. They don’t tell them what they’ve been charged with," the senator said.

He continued, "They don’t tell them what they did wrong. If some of them get injured, they dump them off in a hospital emergency room without telling people who they are and what’s happened. This is appalling. Americans are outraged."

Schumer also told the MS NOW hosts that the Democrats would win the Senate in 2026.