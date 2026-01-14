Obama-era CNN segment resurfaces showing different ICE coverage compared to Trump years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Social media users have unearthed an Obama-era CNN segment on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that they say illustrates the difference in how the agency was covered before President Donald Trump took office.

The segment aired on CNN on May 31, 2016, featuring reporter Pamela Brown embedded with a team of Immigration and Customs enforcement agents in Chicago as they arrested undocumented felons.

"Just before the sun rises in the Windy City, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents fan out across Chicago to arrest criminals in the U.S. illegally. CNN was granted exclusive access to witness some of those raids," Brown told viewers to kick off the segment, titled, "A day with ICE in the 'Sanctuary City' of Chicago."

JOY BEHAR CLAIMS TRUMP SEEKING TO DECLARE MARTIAL LAW TO STOP MIDTERM ELECTIONS AMID ICE PROTESTS

An ICE agent is then heard telling colleagues they had "three targets" in areas that are a "little sketchy," as Brown noted that the operation began at 3 a.m. in order to catch the targets before they go to work. An ICE agent said that his adrenalin and blood pressure go up when "you’re getting ready to do something like this."

CNN viewers were then told that ICE agents need to be as covert as possible when pulling off a raid before cameras caught them arresting the wrong man.

"This may look organized, but in this moment, confusion. ICE agents mistakenly arrest the target’s brother," Brown told viewers.

The correct target was eventually arrested. CNN then showed on-screen graphics noting that ICE agents disagree with Cook County sanctuary city laws banning cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration officials.

CELEBRITY ANTI-ICE PINS AT GOLDEN GLOBES SPARK MIXED REACTIONS ONLINE AFTER RENEE GOOD FATAL SHOOTING

"ICE says the county ordinance creates a danger to the community by releasing undocumented criminals back onto the streets," CNN told viewers with an on-screen graphic.

The segment moved forward with footage of ICE’s second target, who was previously removed from the country and returned to the U.S. with a fake identity.

The target was shown being arrested as Brown informed viewers that ICE had surveillance on the person for "a while."

"He’s going to be processed, they’re going to fingerprint him, ask him questions, and there is a whole process that goes into place before anyone is deported," Brown said.

CNN then followed ICE agents who arrested their third target of the morning as his criminal history was explained to viewers.

"He is a criminal, he has extensive criminal history, and by taking him out of the community, it’s making the community safer and that’s ICE’s purpose," the agent told viewers.

One man attempted to flee a business when ICE agents approached but was let go when they determined he was not a target. Brown then brought viewers inside an ICE processing facility where she spoke with a man facing deportation.

KRISTI NOEM TELLS CNN'S JAKE TAPPER THAT HE CAN'T 'CHANGE THE FACTS' ABOUT MINNESOTA ICE SHOOTING

The segment concluded with the following on-screen graphic: "On this day ICE detained 6 for possible deportation. 2 of them were released because they didn’t have criminal records."

X account @mazemoore dug up and shared the video, noting that CNN didn’t appear critical of ICE at the time.

CNN has changed ownership and management several times since 2016, but conservatives have suggested the decade-old segment illustrates how media outlets covered ICE under the Obama administration more favorably than under Trump, when ICE has largely faced withering criticism for how it enforces immigration laws.

The scrutiny of ICE and its tactics has only intensified since last week's fatal shooting by an ICE agent of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, who the administration said was attempting to use her car as a weapon against the agent.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Many took to X with thoughts on the unearthed CNN segment. New York Times columnist Ross Douthat said the different media tone was noteworthy but also spotlighted that ICE agents dressed and acted differently at the time.

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.