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Evolutionary psychologist warns America is dying by 'suicidal empathy' after Mark Hamill headstone post

Hamill shared AI-generated image of Trump's headstone on Bluesky days after alleged assassination attempt at WHCA Dinner

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Mark Hamill post sparks backlash amid rising political tensions Video

Mark Hamill post sparks backlash amid rising political tensions

Jesse Watters interviews Gad Saad, author of 'Suicidal Empathy,' about the dangers of hyper-active empathy, especially within the Democratic Party. Saad argues that misdirected empathy can lead to societal self-destruction, citing examples like open border policies, the protection of criminals and cultural self-sabotage in Western civilization.

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Evolutionary psychologist Dr. Gad Saad warned that escalating political rhetoric, including a social media post by actor Mark Hamill showing a headstone for President Donald Trump, reflects a "suicidal" shift in American values.

Speaking on "Jesse Watters Primetime," Saad said the country is being overtaken by a "hyperactive" form of empathy, which in some cases has led to political violence. He said this mindset has "clobbered" reason.

"Civilizations do not die by murder; they die by suicide," Saad said Thursday. "I'm arguing that the means by which we are committing suicide is by the dysregulation of an otherwise virtuous value, which is empathy."

Saad explained that while empathy is a good thing to have, "suicidal empathy" occurs when it is applied in the wrong situations. He said that when a society’s desire for compassion overrides its survival instincts, it can lead to dangerous outcomes, giving the example of a victim of violent crime protecting an attacker to avoid appearing wrong or judgmental.

MARK HAMILL DELETES IMAGE DEPICTING TRUMP AS DECEASED, POSTS NEW PHOTO TO 'APOLOGIZE' AFTER BACKLASH

Mark Hamill post to Bluesky

Actor Mark Hamill posted an AI-generated image to Bluesky on May 6, 2026, depicting President Donald Trump as dead. Hamill later deleted the post and posted a new photo to "apologize." (Hamill/Bluesky)

The warning comes after backlash surrounding "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, who shared an AI-generated image on the platform Bluesky showing Trump’s headstone with the caption "If Only." The post came days after what law enforcement officials say was an assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

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Hamill later deleted the post and wrote that Trump should "live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes."

Split image shows Mark Hamill and President Donald Trump amid online controversy.

A split image shows actor Mark Hamill, left, and President Donald Trump, right. Hamill has faced backlash over a social media post featuring an AI-generated image depicting Trump as deceased. (Rich Fury/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro has also warned about a rise in political violence, saying law enforcement is seeing "more and more" people intent on committing crimes.

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"We’ve crossed the Rubicon because, for some reason, they think that they are allowed to violate the law, kill individuals if it satisfies what they think is their political moral compass," Pirro said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Jeanine Pirro speaking at a news conference at the Department of Justice

Jeanine Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, spoke during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg)

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Pirro cited a shooting involving a Secret Service officer near the Washington Monument, saying political violence in the district is becoming more common.

"People, for some reason, think they can come here and that they can commit these acts," Pirro said. "That they'll get attention for — to exercise their right to complain about what they think is unfair politics."

Fox News' CJ Womack contributed to this report.

Political violence concerns soar as therapist blasts justification of harmful actions Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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