The Left's dehumanization of Trump is pushing people over the edge – with disastrous consequences

Occasionally, your eyes see something that your mind doesn’t immediately comprehend or believes is based in reality. That just happened to me when I read that "A former Coast Guard lieutenant and sharpshooter has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly making threats to kill President Trump."

The background which followed made it even harder for my mind to connect the informational dots to reality. A 19-page affidavit from the FBI further stated that the alleged wanna-be assassin not only served 33 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, but also served as a Federal Emergency Management Agency instructor.

"Wait a minute," my mind screamed. "If this guy served our nation for over three decades in uniform while spending part of his life trying to help Americans devastated by various disasters, surely, he is a level-headed, bright, and compassionate individual who would never think of murdering a fellow human being. Least of all, the president of the United States." But as my mind flashed its neon "this is impossible" sign, the reporting told a different story.

The FBI affidavit also revealed that the former Coast Guard sharpshooter made online statements that suggested using a gun, a knife and poison to assassinate President Trump. The FBI also reported that the would-be assassin "has self-identified as a member of ANTIFA."

"But how," my confused mind went on, "could someone who seems like such a normal upstanding citizen flip into the persona of someone fantasizing and seemingly actually planning to kill the president of the United States? This makes no sense."

But then, in but a nanosecond, my mind replayed a recent incident where a man with a PhD stood less than a foot away from me screaming so hard that his spittle descended upon my body like acid rain. What prompted the unhinged attack was that moments earlier, he had told me in a very loud voice that "Trump is dramatically worse and more dangerous than Putin." When I simply asked him what Trump policies made him come to such a conclusion, he snapped.

After ten years of Donald Trump being on the political stage, most of us have run into one or multiple people whose minds have been turned to mush by "Trump Derangement Syndrome." The question being, how did such seemingly intelligent people get that way?

Constant and escalating loud attacks upon Trump from the Left are the main answer. Indoctrination is a thing. Most especially when it is premeditated and exponentially amplified.

Many on the Left have long accused the "Right" of using "Dog Whistles" to send hidden messages or beliefs. They generally make those accusations for three reasons. First, to have a majority of the mainstream media amplify the often vile and inflammatory meaning. Next, to first fundraise off the charge. And third, to provoke the far-Left to further fuel the hate machine.

But if the "intelligentsia" on the Left believe some on the Right offer-up subtle, heavily muffled, often impossible to identify "dog whistles" to attack them or their policies, what instrument do they believe they use to smear Trump? A bullhorn? An array of rock concert loudspeakers? Or worst of all, the platforms of countless media, "news," and pundit sites blasting out false accusations against Trump 24/7?

There are no "dog whistles" from the Left. No subtlety. No "I wonder what they really meant." No. Every attack against Trump is deafeningly loud. Every smear, every comparison to "Hitler," a "dictator," a "totalitarian," a "monster," is meant to dehumanize a very human man with a wife, children, and grandchildren.

But wait, within that strategy there may be a "dog whistle" after all. The unspoken strategy within the strategy is that by continually dehumanizing Trump and categorically stating day after day that he is a "threat to Democracy" that an already sick or twisted mind will finally be pushed over the edge enough to literally take a shot at Trump. To assassinate him.

In Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump came within a millimeter of having his head exploded by a would-be assassin’s bullet. Then, almost exactly two months later, he came within seconds of potentially being gunned down. There is continual talk that the gunmen in both those cases had seemingly very troubled minds. Minds which could be triggered by a constant bombardment of incendiary rhetoric smearing and dehumanizing President Trump.

Is the mind of the seemingly "normal" and "upstanding" former member of the Coast Guard arrested for threatening to kill President Trump also troubled? Could it have been triggered by years of non-stop hateful smears directed at Trump by the Left?

More importantly, how many more "normal" and "upstanding" minds across our nation – or the world – have been pushed over the edge into contemplating the assassination of our president? Words matter. Words trigger. And words are used to eulogize the assassinated.

Enough with the dehumanizing indoctrination.