Pirro says US has ‘crossed the Rubicon’ as people travel to DC for political violence

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeanine Pirro warned Thursday on "Fox & Friends" that the United States has "crossed the Rubicon" as she described what she said were increasing instances of people traveling to Washington, D.C., to engage in politically motivated violence.

Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said authorities were seeing "more and more" people come to the nation’s capital with the intent of committing such crimes.

"We’ve crossed the Rubicon because, for some reason, they think that they are allowed to violate the law, kill individuals if it satisfies what they think is their political moral compass," Pirro said.

JEANINE PIRRO WARNS RHETORIC FUELING VIOLENCE AFTER LATEST TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Pirro referenced a shooting involving a Secret Service officer near the Washington Monument and said that political violence in the district is becoming more common.

"People, for some reason, think they can come here and that they can commit these acts," Pirro said. "That they'll get attention for — to exercise their right to complain about what they think is unfair politics."

"It’s not unusual in these cases to keep the grand jury and to continue the investigation," Pirro said. "This individual can be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as will anyone who comes to the district to try to exercise some kind of violence to focus on their political beliefs."

GRAND JURIES IN WASHINGTON, DC DECLINE TO INDICT TWO ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL TRUMP

Pirro also discussed an investigation into crime reporting practices within the Metropolitan Police Department, saying her office began investigating in August 2025 and reviewed more than 6,000 police reports.

"What we found was that there was an intentional downgrading of crime to make it look as though crimes are not as serious as they were," she said.

"They took assault with a dangerous weapon and turned it into reckless endangerment," Pirro continued. "They took burglary and turned it into unlawful entry. They took theft of property and turned it into lost property."

DC POLICE ACCUSED OF MANIPULATING CRIME STATS AS FEDERAL PROBE FINDS THOUSANDS OF MISCLASSIFIED CASES

She said accurate crime statistics are non-negotiable because they affect public safety decisions and resource allocation.

"It involves the allocation of resources," Pirro said. "It involves making sure that victims are protected to the full extent of the law."

"President Trump, when he decided to make D.C. safe and beautiful, he came in, put the full resources that we needed to make this district safe," she added.

DOJ INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE DC CRIME DATA MANIPULATION AMID TRUMP'S CRACKDOWN ON VIOLENCE

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The comments came as Pirro discussed the prosecution of Cole Allen, who authorities arrested in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

She said prosecutors recently added a charge related to the alleged assault of a Secret Service officer.

"Cole Allen was very focused, very motivated, armed to the teeth," Pirro said. "He had guns, ammunition, knives, daggers, holsters, wires, cutters as well as needle-nose pliers."

She said investigators believe Allen intended to assassinate the President of the United States and said authorities are continuing to review his social media activity and possible contacts.

"He hated the President of the United States. He hated the administration," Pirro said. "Whatever that motivation might be, the truth is his intent is the only issue that I’m concerned about."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pirro also said additional charges could still be filed in the Allen case as prosecutors continue presenting evidence to a grand jury.