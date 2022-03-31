Democrat-turned-GOP candidates slam AOC's call for party to move left: 'They are in trouble'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While the Democratic Party's increasingly leftward shift does not go far enough for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, former Democrats are sharing a different story of how the party has changed so much that they decided to run for office as Republicans.

On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, a panel of former Democrats -- John Lee, Harriet Holman and Mick Bates – addressed AOC's latest advice for the party to move even further left ahead of November's midterms.

AOC BECOMES 5TH HOUSE DEMOCRAT TO CALL ON CLARENCE THOMAS TO RESIGN OR BE IMPEACHED OVER WIFE'S JAN. 6 TEXTS

"Her full support for socialism is not going to work for the American people," Holman, a council member in Dorchester County, S.C., told host Steve Doocy.

"She is actually hurting the Democratic Party. I think Americans are starving for hope right now. We, the Republicans, are focusing on individuals and what their issues are … we want to make life better for individuals," she added.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said he believes AOC is eager to ready Americans to suffer more for the "values she espouses."

"I think this country is going in exactly the wrong direction. I think anyone that looks at [AOC] as the spokesman for the Democratic Party should really consider what party they belong to and maybe think about exiting it right now," he said.

Bates, an Australian-American serving in the West Virginia House of Delegates chimed in, saying, "the further the Democratic Party goes left, the more it drives moderate conservative Democrats to become independents or Republicans."

"I think AOC is right. They are in trouble; they're very right to be worried. But they're worried for the wrong reasons."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Each guest said the Democratic Party's "extremism" compelled them to join the GOP and Holman particularly noted her pro-life and pro-law enforcement values as factors in making the change.

"The Republican Party is the party to be in right now," she said.