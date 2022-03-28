Scalise says there has 'never been a better time to run on a conservative agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said the 2022 midterm elections will be "issues-based" and "contrast-based," telling Fox News there has "never been a better time to run on a conservative agenda."

During an interview with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of the House Republican Issues Conference in Ponte Vedra, Florida, last week, Scalise, R-La., said Republicans have a "bold conservative agenda" that will highlight "not only what Democrats are doing wrong," but what GOP lawmakers would do "differently."

"People are just so hungry for conservative ideas," Scalise told Fox News. "And, so from that perspective, there has never been a better time to run on a conservative agenda and show people what we would do, and then have a mandate to go and do it."

"Both domestically and abroad, Americans are not happy with the direction of the country," Scalise continued. "We’re proposing a very different and better agenda."

Scalise said GOP lawmakers would focus on addressing rising costs of gas, groceries and everyday household goods for average Americans.

"People go to the grocery store, they see it – you don’t have to convince them that they’re paying more," Scalise said. "They go to the gas station to fill up – what used to cost them $80 is now costing them $150 – so you really don’t need to convince them that Biden’s energy policy is dismal."

Scalise argued that "non-traditional Republican voters" are looking toward "a conservative message right now."

"They didn’t like the shutdowns, they don’t like all the big-government socialism, they care about their kids’ education," Scalise said.

Scalise pointed to the 32 Democratic lawmakers in the House who have announced they will not seek re-election.

"That is a massive number of Democrats heading for the exits because they see what’s coming," Scalise said.

Scalise also touted how united the Republican Party is ahead of the midterms.

"We’ve got phenomenal candidates, a lot of military veterans, a lot of minorities, a lot of people from different walks of life who are running as Republicans in places we haven’t always seen," Scalise said. "We have some really good candidates who can get our message out in places where people are open to new ideas right now, even if they have been voting Democrat."

He added: "Americans are not happy with the direction that Biden and [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi are taking the country, so, we have an opportunity to win in places where we haven’t won in a while."

Should Republicans take back the majority in the House of Representatives after the midterm elections, Scalise also vowed to move bills through Congress that "will open up American energy and undermine people like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and any other dictator who uses energy as a weapon against us and our friends around the world."

Scalise also said energy will continue to be "a major issue," as Americans grapple with record-high gas prices.

"Let’s bring that energy production back to America, stop beating up on America, because we do it better than anybody else in the world – and if they don’t recognize that, they need to review the science because the records are real clear," Scalise said.

He added: "You want to save the planet? Make more things in America."