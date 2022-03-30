Potential 2024 Republican presidential contenders headline record fundraiser for New Hampshire GOP

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four prominent Senate Republicans considered potential contenders for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination are headlining what’s being billed as a likely record fundraiser for the New Hampshire GOP.

New Hampshire Republican State Committee chair Steve Stepanek told Fox News that Wednesday evening’s finance event in the nation’s capital "looks like it could be the largest fundraiser that the NHGOP has ever done."

New Hampshire for a century has held the first primary in the race for the White House, and among those on the host committee for the fundraiser are Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the 2016 GOP nomination race, as well as Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Tim Scott of South Carolina, and Rick Scott of Florida, who’s the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

All four senators are expected to speak at the gathering, which is being held at the Capitol Hill home of Ron Kaufman, a Republican National Committee member from Massachusetts and chair of the RNC’s budget committee. All four senators have been making stops over the past year in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, the first four states to hold contests in the GOP’s presidential nominating calendar, with Cotton and Scott making multiple visits to New Hampshire.

Also on the fundraiser’s host committee but not expected to attend the event are House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, and co-chair Tommy Hicks.

While the Democratic National Committee is seriously considering revamping its presidential nominating calendar, participation in the fundraiser by the senators and RNC leadership is another sign that the GOP apparently has little interest upending its primary and caucus schedule.

"The fact that we have the lineup that we have tells me is that there is significant support for the first-in-the-nation primary from the Republican Party," Stepanek emphasized.

At the RNC’s winter meeting in February, a report that made no changes to the traditional top of the party’s presidential nominating calendar was unanimously approved by a panel chaired by Iowa GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann. Stepanek, South Carolina GOP chair Drew McKissick and Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald also sat on the committee.