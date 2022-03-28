Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Biden budget proposal seeks to increase in law enforcement spending

The plan includes money for federal and community policing

Ronn Blitzer
Ronn Blitzer
President Biden on Monday will announce a new budget proposal that includes upwards of $32 billion in new law enforcement spending, Fox News has confirmed.

The proposal features a significant boost in dollars that includes $20.6 billion for Justice Department discretionary spending on federal law enforcement, compared to $18.6 billion in this year’s budget, according to Axios. 

BIDEN SLAMMED BY BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE FOR SOTU CLAIM THAT DEFUNDING POLICE NOT THE ANSWER

Money would also be allocated for community policing through the COPS Hiring Program, a grant program that provides funding for state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies to hire officers. In Fiscal Year 2021, the program had roughly $140 million in funding, and this would more than double under Biden’s proposed 2022 budget.

While progressives have pushed initiatives to defend or abolish police, information on the president's budget proposal obtained by Fox News states that Biden "recognizes that if we want to fight crime and make our neighborhoods safe, we need to invest more money in funding effective, accountable, community policing – not less."

The proposal also includes funding for almost 300 new deputy marshals and other officials at the U.S. Marshals Service who would help local agencies catch violent fugitives.

Biden's budget plan also targets gun violence, including funding for prevention as well as having the CDC and National Institutes of Health study gun violence as a public health issue. 

