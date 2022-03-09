AOC walks away when asked about her message to Americans facing pain at the pump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to respond when asked what she would say to Americans who are facing record prices at the gas pump. In a video obtained by Fox News, the second term Congresswoman walked away when asked if she supported expanding U.S. energy production to help alleviate record high gas prices.

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez ignored questions requesting her perspective on President Biden's sanctions against Russia, his administration's ban on Russian oil, as well the high cost of gasoline. Ocasio-Cortez continued on to her dinner at Bullfeathers, a restaurant just across the street from the U.S. Capitol building, with her colleague Congressman Mondaire Jones.

On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gasoline hit a record high for the second consecutive day according to AAA.

Fox News' Hillary Vaughn spoke with Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday about the Biden Administrations' ban on Russian oil. When asked if the U.S. should buy oil from Iran and Venezuela, Ocasio-Cortez said that, "None of these options are good ones."

"It's very alarming that many people are pushing to increase either imports or production of oil," Ocasio-Cortez continued, "What we really need to be doing is rapidly investing in solar and wind."

Ocasio-Cortez has previously tweeted her support for "targeted sanctions against Putin and his oligarchs." Her refusal to comment comes just a day after President Biden announced sanctions against Russian oil and gas.