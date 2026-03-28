Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Tiger Woods' DUI arrest sparks demands for accountability

PGA expert calls for suspension after golf icon refused urine test

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after rollover car crash, faces misdemeanor charges Video

Tiger Woods arrested for DUI after rollover car crash, faces misdemeanor charges

Former PGA golfer Mark Lye discusses the need for accountability and the impact on Tiger Woods' legacy after his latest DUI crash. Woods faces misdemeanor charges after refusing a urinalysis test.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods' arrest on DUI-related charges has prompted debate over whether the champion golfer should face a suspension.

Woods' Friday crash is the fourth major car incident for the professional golfer since 2009. In 2017, he was found driving under the influence of multiple prescription drugs and asleep in his car, stopped in the road. He said it was due to a reaction to the pills.

"I don't like sugar-coating things. And the way I look at it, there's got to be some sort of punishment or withdrawal or some sort of a suspension from the game," Mark Lye, a former PGA golfer, said Saturday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

Woods was taken into custody in Jupiter Island, Florida, where police said he was driving at a "high rate of speed" when he clipped another car, causing his vehicle to roll over. Authorities said he registered a 0.00 on a breathalyzer, ruling out alcohol impairment, but refused a urine test and was charged with DUI and property damage.

TIGER WOODS OFFERS FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS SINCE LATEST BACK SURGERY AMID GROWING CONCERN OVER GOLF RETURN

Tiger Woods vehicle rollover crash Florida

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., on Friday, March 27, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jason Oteri)

"I’m just wondering where that discipline that he's learned to convey on the golf course is [going to] take hold in his personal life. Obviously, he's got demons going on," Lye said.

Lye called for "accountability" for Woods and questioned whether it is time for a stricter suspension from the game. Lye noted that contracts for professional golfers often include a "morals clause" and warned Woods could face further consequences if no action is taken.

Lye isn’t alone in his concern for Woods and those around him, however. Doug Bell, a PGA Tour announcer, said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

TIGER WOODS STEPPING BACK INTO COMPETITIVE GOLF AS MASTERS LOOM

Tiger Woods watches match play during TGL golf event.

Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looked on after a match against Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 24 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Adam Glanzman/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

"It's troublesome to see what happened yesterday. It is a pattern that has developed," Bell said. 

"Let’s hope this leads to something positive for one of the great athletes and figures in this world that we've seen in a long, long time," he added. 

SPORTSCASTER JIM GRAY SAYS TIGER WOODS' DUI ARREST IS 'ANOTHER CRY FOR HELP'

Bell suggested Woods take some time away from golf as a productive next step in recovery.

Tiger Woods' booking photo after a March 2026 crash

This handout photo provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office shows Tiger Woods in Stuart, Fla., March 27. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s dealing with something that we don't know what's going on inside his head, the pain that he's in from all the surgeries," Bell said, adding that stepping away from the game "might be the best thing."

Woods was released from jail Friday night. In a mugshot released hours after his arrest, his eyes appeared red. 

President Donald Trump weighed in on the arrest of his "very close friend," noting the star athlete has had some "difficulty."

Woods’ team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Tiger Woods arrested in Florida DUI crash Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue