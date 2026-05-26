Viral video shows young woman dancing near Charlie Kirk assassination site

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A viral TikTok video is sparking outrage online after showing a young woman dancing at the spot where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

The TikTok , posted May 18 by the account, "Aela," @bbdollbbface, shows a young woman in a blue shirt and white tennis shoes performing a TikTok dance near where Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10.

The caption on the TikTok post, which has more than 45,000 likes, reads, "Paying my disrespects."

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Some TikTok users replied to the post, voicing disgust, with one writing, "This is so incredibly disrespectful."

Another identified as Katherine wrote, "TikTok is supposed to be silly dances, no."

Many comments, however, were positive.

One, identified as Lilo, wrote, "As a mother, not your mom, I’m proud of you."

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Another wrote, "Paying your disrespect, girl I love you."

Another user added, "Beautiful."

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his " American Comeback Tour" .

He founded Turning Point USA in 2012 as an 18-year-old with encouragement from Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery.

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A Utah Valley University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that officials were aware of the video.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, TPUSA spoksperson Andrew Kolvet said, "Celebrating the assassination of an innocent human being, who was also a devoted father and husband, is vile and disgusting behavior, but it's also why assassination culture is rising on the political left."

Kolvet added, "This is part of the permission structure online that has made it possible. We were unaware of this video, but regret that we now are. Hopefully she wakes up one day and feels rightfully embarrassed by what she's become."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the account that posted the video for comment.

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