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Viral video shows young woman dancing near Charlie Kirk assassination site

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University in September

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
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Video captures man acting out assassination at Texas Charlie Kirk vigil Video

Video captures man acting out assassination at Texas Charlie Kirk vigil

An unidentified man was caught on camera cursing at vigil attendees, before acting out Charlie Kirk's assassination at a memorial hosted by Turning Point USA at Texas State University. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

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A viral TikTok video is sparking outrage online after showing a young woman dancing at the spot where Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

The TikTok, posted May 18 by the account, "Aela," @bbdollbbface, shows a young woman in a blue shirt and white tennis shoes performing a TikTok dance near where Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10. 

The caption on the TikTok post, which has more than 45,000 likes, reads, "Paying my disrespects." 

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: TIMELINE OF UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING DETAILS ATTACK, MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT

Charlie Kirk speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025, shortly before he was fatally shot. (AP)

Some TikTok users replied to the post, voicing disgust, with one writing, "This is so incredibly disrespectful."

Another identified as Katherine wrote, "TikTok is supposed to be silly dances, no." 

Many comments, however, were positive. 

One, identified as Lilo, wrote, "As a mother, not your mom, I’m proud of you."

TPUSA CONDEMNS VIRAL TIKTOK VIDEOS USING SOUND EFFECT FROM CHARLIE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION 

Charlie Kirk standing in front of a crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah

Charlie Kirk appears before a crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Booking photos show Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

Another wrote, "Paying your disrespect, girl I love you." 

Another user added, "Beautiful." 

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University during his "American Comeback Tour".

He founded Turning Point USA in 2012 as an 18-year-old with encouragement from Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery.

CHARLIE KIRK ANSWERED 'HOW DO YOU WANT TO BE REMEMBERED' LESS THAN 3 MONTHS BEFORE KILLING

Ashley Fosnaugh praying at Charlie Kirk memorial outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix

Ashley Fosnaugh prays at a makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk outside Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 18, 2025. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A Utah Valley University spokesperson told Fox News Digital that officials were aware of the video.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, TPUSA spoksperson Andrew Kolvet said, "Celebrating the assassination of an innocent human being, who was also a devoted father and husband, is vile and disgusting behavior, but it's also why assassination culture is rising on the political left."

Kolvet added, "This is part of the permission structure online that has made it possible. We were unaware of this video, but regret that we now are. Hopefully she wakes up one day and feels rightfully embarrassed by what she's become."

Fox News Digital also reached out to the account that posted the video for comment. 

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Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

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