San Francisco YMCA changes locker room rules after transgender controversy: report

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A San Francisco YMCA became the center of controversy following a Monday report that a transgender woman had been effectively barred from exposing male genitalia in a women’s locker room following complaints from gym-goers.

The Daily Mail reported that a trans woman named "Sammy," "has been banned from flaunting her pre-op privates at a YMCA in liberal San Francisco after a sustained freak out by gym goers."

The Stonestown Family YMCA reportedly posted new rules barring guests from exposing their genitals to other guests.

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According to the Daily Mail, the Stonestown Family YMCA posted new rules that read, "Nudity should be discreet, limited, and brief." The policy change was reportedly announced on a flyer hanging in the changing room headlined "NEW YMCA LOCKER ROOMS GUIDELINES 2026."

"Nudity is permitted only while actively showering. Members are expected to put clothing on or be covered during use of the space outside of showering," it continued.

The flyer added, "Respect privacy and personal space. Please maintain appropriate distance from others, be mindful of personal space during times of undress, and demonstrate courtesy at all times."

The Daily Mail reported that "Sammy," who frequented the Stonestown Family YMCA for two years, has not been seen since the new rules went into effect.

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Susan Pete, a 59-year-old guest of the Stonestown Family YMCA, told the Daily Mail that the new rules seemed to be directed at people like "Sammy," who started going to the gym in 2024.

"Sammy," according to the Daily Mail, would stand naked in front of the mirror and bend over while using a hairdryer.

If confronted, the Daily Mail reported that "Sammy" would "allegedly argue back, calling people not just 'intolerant' but also 'drunk.'"

The Daily Mail also reported that protesters demonstrated outside the Stonestown Family YMCA and one other YMCA that "Sammy" was known to attend and that "dozens of members petitioned to force her into the designated gender-neutral space."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Stonestown Family YMCA but did not immediately receive a response.