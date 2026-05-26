Democrats condemn DNC for politicizing fallen soldiers in deleted Memorial Day post

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Multiple Democrats condemned the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Monday over a Memorial Day political attack post that has since been deleted.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., wrote, "It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day. I’m a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC."

Duckworth is an Army veteran and former Army helicopter pilot whose Black Hawk helicopter was hit by a grenade in the Iraq war. She lost both her legs due to the attack.

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Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger, also slammed the post.

"If we want the moral high ground, we have to be better," he wrote on X. "I fought for our country and served with those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s wrong to politicize this day. I won’t hesitate to call out my own team when we fall short."

A screenshot of the original post by the Democrats circulated on X.

The post read, "Today we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump's war with Iran."

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The image included photos of the fallen soldiers and another reference to "Trump's war."

The post also received criticism from the right, including RNC Chair Joe Gruters.

The RNC's X account also posted a screenshot of the DNC's initial post.

The DNC posted a different Memorial Day tribute later in the day that read, "This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and defend our freedoms."

The Department of War called out the Democrats' post.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., accused the Democrats of using fallen soldiers as "political props."

"Delete this. These men and women gave the last full measure of devotion protecting their fellow Americans from a tyrannical terrorist regime that wants to kill our people and destroy our way of life," he wrote. "To use them as political props on Memorial Day is just beyond the pale. It’s disgusting and unAmerican."

The DNC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

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The DNC has made headlines over the last week related to the 2024 election autopsy, which has been widely criticized.

New York Times opinion columnist Michelle Goldberg blasted the Democratic National Committee’s long-awaited 2024 election autopsy Friday, deriding the report as "mysterious," "anticlimactic" and "ridiculous" after months of internal party drama over its release.

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"The document, it’s now clear, was kept under wraps not because it was impolitic, but because it’s a disaster," Goldberg wrote , criticizing Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin for changing his rhetoric regarding the report.

"What’s most striking is its utter lack of substance," she continued, noting that the words "Israel" and "Gaza" appear nowhere in its 192 pages.

"It offers little insight into why the Democratic Party lost large numbers of Black and Latino men, or its failure to speak to disconnected, irregular voters... I wondered if it was written by A.I., though A.I. probably would’ve done a better job."

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Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report.