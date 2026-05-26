Comedian Tom Segura mocks 'delusional' California liberals denying LA's decline as city 'desperate' for change

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Comedian Tom Segura spoke to podcaster Joe Rogan on Monday, marveling at how some liberal Californians are still "delusional" about the decline of Los Angeles.

During their lengthy conversation, Rogan and Segura spoke about how the Middle East, both in the ancient past and in the 20th century, had some thriving, cosmopolitan areas. Segura commented that one might have understandably thought they might continue that way forever.

"Well look at LA," Rogan replied, joking it has undergone a similarly shocking decline.

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Segura agreed, noting he, like Rogan, has many friends there, and that there are ultimately two kinds of citizens there now.

"There's two types now. The ones who acknowledge that this is different, and then the delusional ones," Segura said. "I know a lot of people who are like ‘Yeah of course it's different. You're like - yeah you can see it, you can see this is a different place than it was several years ago."

By contrast, he continued, "then there's people who are like ‘No man everything's fine.’ You're like, ‘You're not in reality right now.’"

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"Well, they probably had seven or eight boosters, so maybe they're not thinking so straight," Rogan joked. "Those are the people that kept getting boosted."

Segura was surprised that people are still getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, something Rogan said is very much happening, as they can be seen proudly touting they are getting further booster shots on social media.

Rogan went on to ask Segura if he thinks former reality TV star Spencer Pratt has a chance to win the mayoral election in LA.

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"I think anyone's got a chance. I think if you put together a campaign that gets some excitement and people talking, you have a chance in LA," Segura said. "I really do. Like that city, the people there are-"

"They’re desperate," Rogan interjected.

"They're desperate," Segura agreed. "And also, they live for entertainment. So, entertain them a little," and both of them agreed that Pratt indeed is entertaining.

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Rogan chuckled about Pratt’s campaign stunt where he power-washes his name into sidewalks, so that the letters of his name are the only clean portion of sidewalk among the filth with the message, "Imagine if the streets were this clean."

Segura agreed, saying that if anything, President Donald Trump’s career shows there is a clear precedent for reality TV stars to run as political outsiders and win elections.