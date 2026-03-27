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Golf

Tiger Woods' mugshot released; eyes appear bloodshot after DUI arrest

Woods' car rolled onto the driver's side

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Authorities give details on Tiger Woods' crash that led to arrest Video

Authorities give details on Tiger Woods' crash that led to arrest

Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday for allegedly driving under the influence after a car crash that left his vehicle rolled over on the driver's side. (APTN)

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Tiger Woods' mugshot was released Friday night, hours after he was arrested on a DUI charge following a car crash in Florida.

Woods' eyes appeared bloodshot, as he donned a blue polo inside the Martin County Jail in Florida.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed in a press conference that Woods was traveling at "a high rate of speed" when his vehicle collided with another car, resulting in his vehicle rolling over onto the driver's side. 

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Tiger Woods booked after a crash

Tiger Woods was booked into Martin County, Florida, jail on March 27, 2026. (AP)

Authorities said Woods "exemplified signs of impairment." He blew "triple-zeroes" for alcohol but refused a urine test.

"DUI investigators came to the scene here, and Mr. Woods did exemplify signs of impairment. They did several tests on him. Of course, he did explain the injuries and the surgeries that he had. We did take that into account, but they did do some in-depth roadside tests," Budensiek added. 

"We really weren't suspicious of alcohol being involved in this case, and that proved to be true at the jail. … But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused. And, so, he's been charged with DUI, with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test."

Woods was spotted on the phone after the crash, wearing navy blue shorts.

Woods was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a test, all misdemeanor charges. No one was injured, authorities said. Woods was alone in the car and crawled out of the passenger door after the crash.

Tiger Woods mugshot

Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI chrge after getting into a car crash on Wednesday. (Associated Press)

VANESSA, KAI TRUMP TAKE IN TIGER WOODS' RETURN TO GOLF AT TGL FINALS

"This could've been a lot worse," Budensiek noted. 

President Donald Trump to the arrest of his "very close friend."

"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulty," Trump said. "There was an accident, and that's all I know. Very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, an amazing man, but some difficulty."

Woods has not commented on the arrest.

Woods currently is dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa, whose daughter, Kai, is set to play college golf in Miami next week.

This is Woods' second DUI arrest within the last decade. In 2017, he was taken into custody, also in Jupiter Island, after taking prescription drugs and being asleep behind the wheel of a running car at 3 a.m. 

In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

Tiger Woods car flip accident aftermath

Golfer Tiger Woods stands by his overturned vehicle in Jupiter Island, Fla., Friday, March 27, 2026.  (Jason Oteri/AP)

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Woods made his return to competitive golf earlier this week in the TGL championship after rupturing his Achilles just before last year's Masters (this year's tournament is in less than two weeks). Woods has not appeared on the links since the 2024 PGA Championship, in which he missed the cut.

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