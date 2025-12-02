Tiger Woods offers first public comments since latest back surgery amid growing concern over golf return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tiger Woods' pursuit of an elusive 16th major championship could resume one day, but it remains unclear when that will actually happen.

Woods' 15 major victories rank second on the all-time majors wins list, trailing only Jack Nicklaus. But Woods' storied career has been derailed by a long list of injuries and subsequent surgeries. In more recent years, back issues have plagued the golf icon. Earlier this fall, Woods underwent a seventh procedure to address his back.

In his first public comments since the procedure, Woods shared his hopes about eventually returning. The five-time Masters Tournament winner also cautioned that there is no timetable in place for a potential comeback.

"I just started this process," Woods said at a pre-tournament news conference at the Hero World Challenge. "A disc replacement takes time. It's longer — it's not as long as a fusion, thank god, but it's going to take time."

Woods' back troubles first surfaced in 2014. October's surgery marked the second back procedure for Woods in a roughly 12-month span.

Aside from his back troubles, Woods also ruptured an Achilles tendon earlier this year.

Despite the uncertainty swirling around his playing future, Woods did reveal that he was recently cleared to chip and putt. The next step in his recovery involves rebuilding his strength.

Woods, 49, will be eligible to compete in PGA Tour Champions beginning in 2026. Tournaments on that circuit feature three rounds and permit the use of a golf cart.

"I really haven't gone in depth of what the schedule looks like on the Champions Tour except for a few tournaments," Woods said.

Woods is not expected to be ready to compete when the TGL season tees off.

Woods said he is taking a day-by-day approach.

"I'm just looking forward to just let me get back to playing again. Let me do that, and then I'll kind of figure out what the schedule is going to be," Woods said. "I'm a ways away from that part of it and that type of decision, that type of commitment level. Unfortunately, I've been through this rehab process before. It's just step by step. Once I get a feel for practicing, exploding, playing, the recovery process, then I can assess where I'm going to play and how much I'll play."

Woods has been away from competitive golf since July's The Open Championship. The only time he made the cut this season was in April at the Masters. He missed the cut in the season's three remaining majors.

