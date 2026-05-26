Paul Anka tells Bill Maher crime has gone 'through the roof' in Canada amid recent immigration

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Canadian American singer, songwriter and actor Paul Anka told comedian Bill Maher on Monday that crime has gone "through the roof" in formerly homogenous Canada amid mass immigration.

Anka appeared on Maher's "Club Random" podcast and discussed an upcoming Broadway show he is working on about a young Canadian songwriter. Both then reminisced about Canada. Maher recalled one anecdote where he was continually tipping his bartender throughout the night, to the point the bartender told him he had tipped enough.

"That’s Canada," Maher said. "I mean, I always think of that as Canada as opposed to America, you know, just nicer."

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"Different, homogenous," Anka said, juxtaposing it with the United States. "We’re not a homogenous nation here. You look at homogenous nations, Asian, wherever, different cultures, we’re not homogenous. That’s part of what we have to deal with. But that’s the greatness of America."

"Canada’s homogenous," Anka said of its past. "Only now are they feeling it. A city like Toronto, there’s over 400,000 immigrants, and their crime rate has gone through the roof."

"Canada and England both," Maher agreed.

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Maher said that he was not so much a fan of England back in the 1980s, explaining, "I’m not saying it was better then, it was an all-White city."

"You know, there was an England, and I’m not saying it was all better," he continued. "And I think London now is like — I mean, it’s like I think 70 percent minority or something. This is called ‘progress.’"

Maher went on to say that there appears to be no limiting principle, no stopping point when liberals can say something has been changed enough.

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"I'm always having to beg progressives to, like, enjoy the product you’re selling, progress," he said. "They really hate progress. You know, there’s something about their psyche that has to say, ‘No, we haven’t done enough.’"

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"Yeah, of course, we haven’t done enough, but we did this. Could you just take the W once in a while?" Maher added. "Do we always have to b----? I mean, if I wanted b----ing, I’d get married."