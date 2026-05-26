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Paul Anka tells Bill Maher crime has gone 'through the roof' in Canada amid recent immigration

Canadian-American singer says Toronto now has over 400,000 immigrants during appearance on Maher's podcast

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Paul Anka says formerly homogenous Canada seeing crime 'through the roof' following mass migration Video

Paul Anka says formerly homogenous Canada seeing crime 'through the roof' following mass migration

Singer Paul Anka spoke to Bill Maher about how Canada has gone from being largely homogenous to having a large influx of immigrants and has seen a significant rise in crime.

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Canadian American singer, songwriter and actor Paul Anka told comedian Bill Maher on Monday that crime has gone "through the roof" in formerly homogenous Canada amid mass immigration.

Anka appeared on Maher's "Club Random" podcast and discussed an upcoming Broadway show he is working on about a young Canadian songwriter. Both then reminisced about Canada. Maher recalled one anecdote where he was continually tipping his bartender throughout the night, to the point the bartender told him he had tipped enough.

"That’s Canada," Maher said. "I mean, I always think of that as Canada as opposed to America, you know, just nicer."

MAHER SHREDS CANADA’S WOKE POLICIES TO FORMER CANADIAN DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S FACE

Paul Anka performing onstage at the Songwriters of North America Warrior Awards in Los Angeles

Paul Anka, who is Canadian American, spoke to Maher about how much Canada has changed in recent years as it has stopped being a homogenous country. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

"Different, homogenous," Anka said, juxtaposing it with the United States. "We’re not a homogenous nation here. You look at homogenous nations, Asian, wherever, different cultures, we’re not homogenous. That’s part of what we have to deal with. But that’s the greatness of America."

"Canada’s homogenous," Anka said of its past. "Only now are they feeling it. A city like Toronto, there’s over 400,000 immigrants, and their crime rate has gone through the roof."

"Canada and England both," Maher agreed.

DAN GAINOR: THE ENGLAND WE LOVE IS LOST. IF WE DON’T CHANGE, AMERICA WILL BE, TOO

Bill Maher standing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art

Talk show host Bill Maher appeared to criticize how it is considered "'progress'" for native English people to be a mere 30% of Londoners as the city has faced massive immigration. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Maher said that he was not so much a fan of England back in the 1980s, explaining, "I’m not saying it was better then, it was an all-White city."

"You know, there was an England, and I’m not saying it was all better," he continued. "And I think London now is like — I mean, it’s like I think 70 percent minority or something. This is called ‘progress.’"

Maher went on to say that there appears to be no limiting principle, no stopping point when liberals can say something has been changed enough.

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Protesters waving Union Jack and St George's England flags on Westminster Bridge in London

Protesters wave Union Jack and St George's England flags during the "Unite The Kingdom" rally on Westminster Bridge by the Houses of Parliament in London on Sept. 13, 2025. This is one of many public displays of British citizens concerned about mass immigration changing the western world. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"I'm always having to beg progressives to, like, enjoy the product you’re selling, progress," he said. "They really hate progress. You know, there’s something about their psyche that has to say, ‘No, we haven’t done enough.’"

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"Yeah, of course, we haven’t done enough, but we did this. Could you just take the W once in a while?" Maher added. "Do we always have to b----? I mean, if I wanted b----ing, I’d get married."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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