Tiger Woods stepping back into competitive golf as Masters loom

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Tiger Woods is set to make his dramatic return to competitive golf on Tuesday night as rumors have swirled over whether he will be healthy enough to compete at the Masters in a few weeks.

Woods will compete in The Golf League finals for Jupiter Links, he told ESPN. The legendary golfer is set to compete in Match 2 of the best-of-three series against Los Angeles. Jupiter lost Match 1 against Los Angeles, which makes Woods the club’s last hope to stay alive.

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Should Jupiter win, Match 3 will begin immediately after.

The 50-year-old leads the Jupiter Links golf team but has sat out all year as he recovered from back surgery last fall. He also ruptured his Achilles last March.

Woods suggested he could be back in time for the Masters, saying in February it wasn’t necessarily off the table. The iconic golf major begins April 9.

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Last week, he got a little more candid about his back injury.

"I said I've been working on it. Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun," he told Golf.com. "So Will Zalatoris went through it, he had two levels done, and it takes time. So as I said, I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just move around."

It will be interesting to see if Woods can power through in The Golf League. He hasn’t played an event since the 2024 British Open.

Kevin Kisner was forced to step in for Jupiter on Monday night against Los Angeles’ Sahith Theegala. Kisner replaced Akshay Bhatia as an alternative since Bhatia was gearing up for the Hero Indian Open in New Delhi on the European Tour.

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Theegala found the fairway at the right time, setting up a two-putt birdie on the final hole to give Los Angeles a 6-5 win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.