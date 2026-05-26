Gold Star widow's Memorial Day request to visit her husband's Arlington grave sparks viral response

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The widow of a fallen U.S. soldier said she was not expecting much when she asked strangers to visit her husband's grave over Memorial Day weekend, but was deeply moved after her request reached millions online.

"This is probably a long shot, but if anybody happens to be in DC this weekend and plans on visiting Arlington, I would love to see a fresh photo of my husband’s grave in Section 60," Sharrell Shaw wrote Sunday on X about her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Alan Shaw, who was killed during an operation in Iraq on Feb. 9, 2007.

"There’s just something about knowing people still stop by, still say his name, still remember," she added.

Shaw told FOX 5 DC she has visited her husband's gravesite nearly every year since his death but was unable to travel to Washington from her home in Arkansas this year.

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"There’s a lot of guilt that comes with that," she told the outlet. "So I thought maybe somebody could swing by and take a picture and remember him."

Shaw’s request quickly went viral, drawing more than 6 million views and hundreds of comments on X, with users sharing messages and photos of themselves leaving flowers at Shaw’s grave.

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Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also visited the grave Monday to honor Shaw's service.

"It was an honor to visit your husband’s grave today on your behalf, and to pay my respects," Gabbard, who served in the Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq, wrote on X. "It was wonderful to see the beautiful flowers representing many others who did the same. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and to the loved ones they left behind."

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Gabbard also shared a photo of herself placing a challenge coin on the headstone.

Hegseth, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, also visited the gravesite with his family.

In a follow-up post, Shaw confessed she was "caught off guard" by the overwhelming response from strangers to her request. She described receiving photos, messages, prayers and stories from people honoring her husband and other fallen service members.

"I don’t think people fully understand what moments like this mean to Gold Star families," she wrote on X. "The fear is never just losing them. It’s losing them slowly over time as the world moves on and fewer people remember their name."

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"But today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten... This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for. And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for," she added.

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