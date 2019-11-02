Deep state actors raise concerns about our intelligence communities, says journalist Lee Smith

The actions of deep state bureaucrats like former Acting CIA Director John McLaughlin should raise questions about what is happening in our intelligence communities, journalist and author Lee Smith said Saturday.

In recent conservation about election security on C-SPAN with CBS reporter Margaret Brennan, McLaughlin acknowledged and praise the deep state for any involvement that led to House Democrats' impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

REP. KILDEE CALLS OUT 'DEEP STATE PARANOIA' BY GOP LAWMAKERS ON IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

"There is something unique you have to agree that now the impeachment inquiry is underway, sparked by a complaint from someone within the intelligence community, it feeds the president's concern, an often-used term about 'deep state' being there to take him out?" she asked.

"Thank God for the deep state," he shot back.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend," Smith told host Pete Hegseth that he believes most Americans "probably don't want to be governed by the deep state, and they certainly don't want to be spied on by the deep state."

"And," he said, "They certainly don't want them to make decisions about who is going to be president of the United States."

"I think anyone who checks out former CIA Director Brennan's Twitter feed will see someone who is rather more like the guys who used to walk around Times Square with signs saying the world is coming to an end," he added.

Smith told Hegseth that "there is no reason to have faith in people like Mr. Brennan," who was "running an operation against the president of the United States."

He noted that the actions of the Ukraine whistleblower have to "raise questions" about what is happening at the CIA.

"If this is what's happening at Gina Haspel's institution, that looks like trouble," he stated.

Smith said that Democrats who had originally purported that the deep state was a conspiracy theory "put forward by Donald Trump and right-wing lunatics" have pivoted. Now stating that the "deep state" is a "very important thing protecting the country."

"We also have a problem: people who do think that they as unelected bureaucrats are entitled to rule the country!" he said.