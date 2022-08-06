Dan Bongino: US picked the ‘worst’ option sending Pelosi to Taiwan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After noting that the two leaders of the Democratic Party, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), are on different pages when it comes to relations with China, "Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino criticized the government for picking the "worst" foreign policy option by sending Pelosi to Taiwan, on "Fox & Friends" Saturday.

CHINA HALTS MILITARY, CLIMATE TALKS WITH U.S. IN RETALIATION FOR PELOSI VISIT

DAN BONGINO: Once the trip leaked... she did have to go. But again, that goes back to my initial question: What was the purpose of the trip? I mean, if you're going to go there because you've committed to some resolute path of defending Taiwan, fine. But she goes there, and then [John] Kirby gets up at the press podium and basically says, 'Yeah, we're all about the 'One China' policy and we agree with China.' So again, you put the Taiwanese in a really bad position, okay?

And let's be clear, there were no good options here, I think you all know this. There were bad, worst and worst-iest options, okay? But I think we really picked the worst one, at this point, sending her over there. And now we're dealing with all of this.

Are these people who made this decision going to be the ones sending their kids to a war over in Taiwan? The answer is probably not. It's going to be your kids if, God forbid, that happens.

