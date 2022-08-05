Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

China halts military, climate talks with US in retaliation for Pelosi visit

Pelosi and her congressional delegation defied threats and demands of the Chinese Communist Party to refrain from landing on the disputed island

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
China has suspended all planned discussions with the U.S. on key international issues as retaliation against the U.S. congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan. 

Beijing on Friday made the announcement that the Chinese Communist Party was canceling all discussions of climate change, drug networks and military action. 

China attributed the decision to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's congressional delegation and their trip to the island of Taiwan. 

"The cancellation also sent a clear signal to the U.S. that the Chinese side will never accept the U.S. blatantly damaging China-U.S. relations without bearing any consequences," said U.S. studies scholar Lü Xiang from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

A fighter jet flies in the direction of Taiwan seen from the 68-nautical-mile scenic spot, the closest point in mainland China to the island of Taiwan, in Pingtan in southeastern China's Fujian Province, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

PELOSI TAIWAN TRIP: IRAN, SYRIA JOIN LIST OF COUNTRIES CONDEMNING CONTROVERSIAL VISIT

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan lauded the "democratic values" and "self-governance" of Taiwan and assured the Taiwanese that the U.S. would maintain mutual security interests in the region.

Chinese protesters tear up an American flag outside the Consulate General of the United States in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Taiwan Air Force Mirage fighter jets taxi on a runway at an airbase in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

The People's Republic of China has long claimed sovereignty over Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait, the relatively narrow strip of ocean between the island of Taiwan and the Chinese mainland. The Chinese military has frequently sent planes into the area, testing Taiwan's air defense zone.

The U.S. does not have official relations with Taiwan — also known as the Republic of China — and maintains a "One China" policy that recognizes the People's Republic of China as the legitimate successor nation. 

The White House has repeatedly tried to calm the escalating hostility surrounding Pelosi's trip, but senior CCP officials remain irked.

China's military fired missiles into the water off eastern Taiwan on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting the island.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to reporters Thursday about the recent congressional delegation to Taiwan, trying to smooth over the visit.

Blinken spoke Thursday in Cambodia with Prime Minister Hun Sen. Before reporters were escorted out of the conference room to allow the leaders a moment of closed door discussion, Blinken paused to touch on a related subject.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, left, speaks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a U.S. ministerial meeting at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

"I want to speak to the recent activity concerning Taiwan because I know it's on a lot of people's minds," Blinken said. "The United States continues to have an abiding interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral efforts to change the status quo, especially by force."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com