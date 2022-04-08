CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS slam GOP, celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson SCOTUS confirmation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The liberal media could hardly contain their excitement after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court Thursday, with prominent networks CNN, MSNBC, ABC and CBS taking the opportunity to celebrate and praise the soon-to-be justice, while finding ample time to pan Senate Republicans.

A number of media personalities and reporters provided near identical responses to the Senate vote on April 7, touting the historical precedent Jackson had set for the highest court in the land.

"When the 51-year-old Jackson joins the court, for the first time history, four of the nine justices will be women and white men will be in the minority," ABC’s Rachel Scott said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CBS’ Nora O’Donnell said that Americans had a "front row seat" to an event that has "never happened" in the "country’s history" at the top of her show.

CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN repeatedly asserted that "history was made" or that Jackson’s confirmation was a "historic moment" throughout their Thursday and Friday morning broadcasts.

On MSNBC’s "The 11th hour," host Stephanie Ruhle asked NBC Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor "how big a day" Jackson’s confirmation was, not just for the White House, but for the country and its history.

The frequent MSNBC guest proudly responded that this moment in American history was "233 years in the making" and that Jackson had shattered a "double-paned glass ceiling." The glass ceiling phrase was similarly echoed by ABC News Live primetime host Linsey Davis.

Alcindor also appeared on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" earlier Thursday evening. Host Joy Reid exuberantly announced that the Senate vote was a "day of joy" and a "day of victory."

"It’s going to be so great for me this Halloween to see how many little girls dress up as Ketanji," Reid told Alcindor moments later. Yet, during that same segment, Reid’s triumphant attitude withered to anger when she unloaded on Republican opposition to Jackson.

"In the end, only three Republicans, Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney could see beyond their Party’s Neo-Dixiecrat ways to join Senate Democrats," Reid said. The MSNBC host had previously compared Republicans to the Dixiecrat segregationists less than a week ago on her show and Twitter on multiple occasions.

A number of other networks criticized Republicans for voting against Jackson or walking out of the Senate chamber before the vote drew to a close.

CNN Chief Political Analyst Gloria Burger condemned the Republican walkout and claimed that "the public" was against their opposition of Jackson, noting a poll which showed favorable support for Jackson’s confirmation.

"You need to pay this woman the respect that she is due," Borger added.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough similarly hammered Republicans Friday morning.

"A moment like that, damn it. Stand on your feet and applaud," the Morning Joe co-host said. Unlike many of his colleagues in the liberal media, Scarborough did concede earlier in the segment that Supreme Court nominations in recent years have shown "abhorrent" and "ugly" behavior, but said it was from both sides of the political aisle.

"You got yes votes from all Senate Democrats and three pro-pedophile Republicans," ABC late night host Jimmy Kimmel told his audience Thursday, referencing a recent tweet from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Hyper-critical coverage of Republican opposition of Jackson has permeated throughout the liberal media sphere in the last month, with charges of racism and sexism leveled against GOP leadership. Coverage of Jackson has been overwhelmingly positive, a stark contrast from reporting on Amy Coney Barrett back in 2020.