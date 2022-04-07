CNN's White House reporter invokes 'old Confederacy' to slam GOP senators voting against Judge Jackson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN's White House reporter John Harwood compared Republican senators who voted against the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Confederacy.

On Thursday, Jackson was confirmed into the Supreme Court by a 53-47 vote. Every Democrat senator voted in favor of confirming Jackson along with Republican Sens. Mitt Romney, Utah, Susan Collins, Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, Alaska.

DEMS ATTACK GOP CANDIDATE FOR RECORD AS DEFENSE LAWYER, CITE ‘CHILD PORNOGRAPHER’ CLIENTS AFTER DEFENDING KBJ

Harwood criticized Republicans opposition to Jackson suggesting they are comparable to Confederate sympathizers who voted against Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

"When Thurgood Marshall was confirmed in 1967 to become the first black man on the Supreme Court, 16 of 22 senators from the 11 states of the old Confederacy voted no or didn't vote, when Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed today to become the first black woman, 18 of 22 voted no," Harwood tweeted.

Marshall was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 1967 in a 69-11 vote with twenty voters abstaining or voting present. Of the thirty-one senators who voted no or abstained, twenty-seven were Democrats.

Throughout the confirmation process, the Democrat's allies in the media have accused Republicans of slinging "abuse" against Jackson by questioning her judicial record towards child pornography cases. ABC’s "The View" and MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Republican opposition is racially motivated while others repeated a White House talking point and said they were signaling to a fringe extremist base.

Last month, Harwood suggested that criticizing Jackson’s record on cases is "dangerous" as it allegedly appeals to violence.

"On ambitious GOP senators ‘playing to the base’ w/KBJ: -conservative Nat'l Review calls their attacks ‘meritless’-they know a disturbed man fantasizing about Dems and child sex trafficking fired an assault rifle in DC pizzeria in 2016 political fun-and-games can get dangerous," Harwood tweeted.