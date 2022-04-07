Maine Sen. Susan Collins tests positive for COVID-19, is experiencing 'mild symptoms'
Collins is experiencing 'mild symptoms'
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Thursday.
Collins is currently experiencing "mild symptoms," according to the statement.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
"Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms. The Senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines," the statement reads.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.