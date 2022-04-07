Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine Sen. Susan Collins tests positive for COVID-19, is experiencing 'mild symptoms'

Collins is experiencing 'mild symptoms'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Thursday.

Collins is currently experiencing "mild symptoms," according to the statement.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), speaks during a US Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine covid-19, focusing on an update on the federal response in Washington, DC, on September 23, 2020.  (Alex Edelman/pool/AFP Via Getty Images)

"Senator Collins has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms.  The Senator will isolate and work remotely in accordance with CDC guidelines," the statement reads.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

