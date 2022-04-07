Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Jimmy Kimmel reported to Capitol Police for 'threat of violence,' Marjorie Taylor Greene says

Greene's office says they take 'all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she filed a report with Capitol Police against comedian Jimmy Kimmel over comments he made that allegedly amount to a "threat of violence."

"@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice," Greene tweeted early Wednesday evening, accompanied by video of Kimmel on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Kimmel said in the clip of the video that Green is "especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they'll vote ‘yes’ on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who's nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted ‘Murkowski, Collins and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for #KBJ,’" Kimmel said on his show Tuesday evening. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE'S PERSONAL TWITTER ACCOUNT PERMANENTLY SUSPENDED OVER COVID-19 ‘MISINFORMATION’

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?" Kimmel then quipped, in an apparent reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. 

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kimmel also called Greene and Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz "scum and scummer" during the show. 

​​WILL SMITH OSCAR CRISIS HANDLED BY INNER CIRCLE FIGHTING TO SAVE THE ACTOR'S BRAND

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! – "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Friday, November 6, included Charlie Hunnam ("Jungleland"), George Stephanopoulos, and musical guest Why Don’t We. () JIMMY KIMMEL

"On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated," a spokesperson for Greene told Fox News Digital. 

The statement added that her office "takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously."

Capitol Police told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning that "we cannot confirm or discuss any potential investigations."

