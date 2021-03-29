Brian Stelter avoids CNN's own Cuomo scandal implicating anchor on 'Reliable Sources' media show

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter has carried on his network's total blackout of the latest Andrew Cuomo bombshell, one that implicates his own colleague, "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo.

Stelter, who offered a brief mention of the Cuomo-Cuomo scandal in his "Reliable Sources" newsletter last week, made no mention of the controversy on his Sunday "Reliable Sources" television program, whose dwindling audience is still larger than his newsletter following.

Last week, the Albany-based newspaper Times Union reported that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had prioritized COVID testing for family members, including his famous younger brother, in the early months of the pandemic as ordinary New Yorkers without connections struggled to find such testing.

Since the story broke, CNN has refused to acknowledge Andrew Cuomo's latest political woe on-air. The reported preferential treatment is being investigated as part of the state's ongoing impeachment probe. Chris Cuomo himself was conveniently absent from CNN's airwaves last week as well.

Chris Cuomo was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 31. It is unclear, however, whether the anchor himself, CNN, or New York State taxpayers funded the test that showed the positive test results.

CNN seemed to shrug off the controversy.

"We generally do not get involved in the medical decisions of our employees. However, it is not surprising in the earliest days of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would," CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic told Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple.

Stelter has become a serial avoider controversies that portray his allies in the mainstream media in a negative light.

Earlier this month, the "Reliable Sources" host skipped the major correction The Washington Post issued on its erroneous bombshell report about damning remarks President Trump allegedly made to a top Georgia elections official.

Over the past few months, Stelter avoided a major MSNBC leadership shakeup, CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin's firing from The New Yorker following his Zoom call masturbation scandal, the ousting of MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham after it was revealed that he was moonlighting as a speechwriter for the Biden campaign, the ongoing scandals plaguing 2020 media darlings The Lincoln Project, and the bombshell developments in Cuomo's nursing home scandal.

Back in October, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald's dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Joe Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting of the Hunter Biden story.

Stelter also ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack.

In 2019, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.