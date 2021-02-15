CNN's Brian Stelter avoids Lincoln Project turmoil on his 'Reliable Sources' media show

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter chose to avoid the scandals plaguing the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, once beloved by the mainstream media, on the latest edition of his "Reliable Sources" show Sunday.

Members of The Lincoln Project became media darlings on networks like CNN and MSNBC for their viral ads targeting then-President Donald Trump. In recent weeks, the group has come under intense scrutiny after a series of reports indicated that its leaders knew about sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver as early as June 2020, despite their denials.

Several members of the Lincoln Project have resigned from the organization amid the fallout, including co-founders Steve Schmidt and Jennifer Horn. In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, something co-founder George Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law.

Stelter, however, seems to have turned a blind eye along with his entire network, which has offered virtually no coverage of the scandals. In addition, none of CNN's on-air talent has confronted any of The Lincoln Project's members over the controversies.

In addition to ignoring the Lincoln Project turmoil, Stelter also avoided the scandal plaguing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is being accused of covering up information about nursing home deaths in his state following his controversial policy ordering those facilities to accept COVID-positive patients.

Cuomo, the brother of Stelter's CNN colleague Chris Cuomo, was previously showered with praise by CNN and other networks over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stelter, meanwhile, is becoming best known as a prominent media reporter who avoids the biggest media stories, particularly those that paint the profession in a negative light. In the past few months, he avoided a major MSNBC leadership shakeup, CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin's firing from The New Yorker following his Zoom call masturbation scandal, as well as the ousting of MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham after it was revealed that he was moonlighting as a speechwriter for the Biden campaign.

Back in October, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald's dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Joe Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting of the Hunter Biden story.

Stelter also ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack.

Last year, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.