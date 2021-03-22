CNN's Brian Stelter skips Washington Post's major correction to Trump-Georgia story on media show

CNN's left-wing media guru Brian Stelter has become reliable in skipping some of the biggest media stories on his Sunday media-centric program.

On the latest installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter avoided the Washington Post's major correction to its bombshell January report about a phone call between then-President Donald Trump and Georgia elections investigator Frances Watson.

The Post initially reported Trump had told an official working in Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office to "find the fraud" in the state, which he lost narrowly to Democrat Joe Biden, and that she would be a "national hero" if she did.

However, a recently emerged recording of the Dec. 23 call revealed that Trump didn't use those words. Instead, Trump said Watson would be "praised" when the "right answer comes out" and encouraged her to closely examine mail-in ballots in Fulton County, the most populated county in the state and a Democrat stronghold.

The Post published a lengthy correction to its story last week, saying: "Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source. Trump did not tell the investigator to 'find the fraud' or say she would be 'a national hero' if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find 'dishonesty' there. He also told her that she had 'the most important job in the country right now.' A story about the recording can be found here. The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump."

Perhaps Stelter omitted the stunning correction from his show because his own network also ran with the fabricated remarks. CNN reported on the call citing an unnamed source and waited until Monday afternoon to correct its story, adding an "Editor's note" on its online article.

Stelter is becoming best known as a media reporter who avoids the biggest media stories, particularly those that paint the profession in a negative light.

In the past few months, he avoided a major MSNBC leadership shakeup, CNN colleague Jeffrey Toobin's firing from The New Yorker following his Zoom call masturbation scandal, the ousting of MSNBC contributor Jon Meacham after it was revealed that he was moonlighting as a speechwriter for the Biden campaign, the ongoing scandals plaguing 2020 media darlings The Lincoln Project, and the bombshell developments in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's nursing home scandal.

Back in October, Stelter skipped Glenn Greenwald's dramatic exit from The Intercept after the founding editor accused his colleagues of censoring his story critical of Joe Biden and ignored Twitter caving in its standoff with The New York Post over its reporting of the Hunter Biden story.

Stelter also ignored the controversy surrounding presidential debate moderator and C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who alleged that his Twitter account was hacked after it appeared that he was reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. Stelter only acknowledged the controversy after Scully admitted that he lied about the hack.

In 2019, Stelter completely avoided the revelation that ABC News had spiked an investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.