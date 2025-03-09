Chuck Todd says top Democrats 'paralyzed' by opposite wings of the party

Former NBC "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd said Friday that Democratic leaders Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Sen. Chuck Schumer were both acting "paralyzed" because of the two different wings within the party.

"Jeffries and Schumer are acting paralyzed because they have two different constituencies. They have ones who are worried about a left-wing tea party, and they should be worried about that, because I do think this anger inside the base is real," Todd said during an appearance on CNN.

Todd recently departed NBC News after moderating "Meet the Press" for several years. He now hosts a podcast called "The Chuck Toddcast." The panel discussed the Democratic response and protests during President Donald Trump's address to Congress.

"Then you have others who are like, hey, I won, and Trump carried my state. So I’ve got to do this. So, I think that’s why Jeffries and Schumer come across as paralyzed because they’re trying to placate a coalition party that doesn’t know which direction to go to," Todd continued.

"This really they should be having a loud argument the way Bill Clinton and Jesse Jackson did in 1989 and 1990 after a thrashing in 1988 where Republicans won," Todd said. "And the problem is, the Democrats right now are afraid of having a public debate because they don’t want to help out Trump, but I do think it’s stifling their ability to figure out what to do next."

Republican strategist Brad Todd said that Democrats needed to win over Trump voters if they wanted to win back control of the House.

"Democrats can’t take the house unless they appeal to people who voted for Donald Trump. That‘s their challenge," Todd said.

Todd said during a recent podcast interview that former President Biden was a "craven political animal."

During an appearance Sunday on Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt's "The Warning" podcast, Todd delved into why the Democrats lost the 2024 election and what he perceives as the media's relationship with the second Trump administration.

"You know, Joe Biden never should have been there in the first place, right? Number one, he shouldn't have run for president [in 2020]," Todd remarked.

"I completely got so angry at Joe Biden, the man, when I read the transcript of the Hunter Biden trial, and when I realized that not one, not two, but three Biden children, and I count Beau's widow, were all dealing with drug problems in 2018. And Joe Biden said, 'Now's a perfect time to run for president, because who cares about our family?'"

"I have to tell you something about Joe Biden. There's this mythology about Joe Biden, that the man cared so much, it's all bulls---," he continued.

Todd said Biden had "created this myth," over his 40-year career, that he was an "incredible family man."