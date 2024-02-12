Lincoln Project co-founder says Biden campaign in 'death spiral' following questions on president's age

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt offered a stern warning about President Biden's re-election chances on Monday, suggesting his campaign is currently in a "death spiral" with less than nine months until the 2024 election.

In a Substack post titled "There will be no excuse for surprises this time," Schmidt criticized the Democratic Party and said the vast majority would rather get in line, stay in line and smile in line rather than tell the American public the truth about Biden.

He also called the notion that Biden is the strongest candidate to defeat former President Donald Trump "absurd."

"The reality is that the Biden campaign is entering this week in a death spiral. This is as serious a moment an incumbent president has faced this far from an election since Lyndon Johnson in 1968, who announced his intention to withdraw from the race in March of 1968," Schmidt said.

Last week, Biden held a last-minute press conference to dispute concerns about his memory and mental acuity detailed in Robert Hur's Special Counsel report. Shortly after insisting that his memory was "fine," Biden proceeded to refer to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."

The media excoriated the press conference, with The New York Times hailing the event as a "political disaster." Subsequent defenses from the White House about Biden's fitness for office did little to diminish the worries of the media.

Schmidt said the White House response to the Hur report has been "shocking, inept, lost and utterly incompetent" and has only worsened since Biden's press conference.

"The White House staff is belligerent and angry at the overwhelming majority of the country that has a worry about the president's age," he said.

The Lincoln Project co-founder claimed that the Biden campaign, instead of properly addressing voter concerns, has embraced "arrogance as a virtue" and decided to "stifle reality" by expressing "delusions as grand as those of a malignant narcissist who can't believe he lost an election."

"What is it that we the people are witnessing? Are we not seeing a titanic act of egotism at the expense of the country? Are we not seeing the ambition of a small group of people who are hell-bent on clinging to power no matter what? No matter what the risk? What the cost? What the danger," Schmidt asked.

He then ripped into Biden's Super Bowl social media post, which Schmidt compared to an "AI-generated smear" or a "promo for an assisted living facility with meager amenities." Schmidt also suggested it was a "big mistake" for the president to refuse an interview with CBS News before the big game.

This is the second year in a row that Biden has skipped out on the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview. Biden has not sat down for a formal interview with a journalist since CBS' "60 Minutes" on October 15.

"There are 267 days left until election day. Pretending that everything is fine and ignoring what is clear is not okay. The danger is too great," Schmidt continued. "The chances of an open Democratic convention may grow dramatically over the next weeks. There is a name you should know: Governor Wes Moore. These have every potential to be exciting days for the Democratic Party, which must win in order for both America and the party to survive. There is no other way."

