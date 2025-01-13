Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

NBC's Chuck Todd has been meeting with other news organizations, plans to leave network: report

Chuck Todd was replaced as 'Meet the Press' host in 2023

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Lydia Moynihan: Trump Didn’t Fall Into Any Of The Traps That Were Set For Him During ‘Meet The Press’ Interview Video

Lydia Moynihan: Trump Didn’t Fall Into Any Of The Traps That Were Set For Him During ‘Meet The Press’ Interview

New York Post financial correspondent Lydia Moynihan joins Fox Across America to share some of her takeaways from President-elect Trump's sit-down with Kristen Welker on NBC's "Meet The Press". 

Longtime NBC host Chuck Todd, the former moderator of "Meet the Press," is meeting with other media organizations and has plans to leave the network, according to a report.

"Chuck Todd has quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future," Semafor reported Sunday.

Todd, 52, has told "top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media," the report continued. 

Once the host of "Meet the Press," NBC's flagship Sunday program, Todd has become a noticeably less visible presence on the network after he was replaced by Kristen Welker in 2023 after nine years in the chair.

LIBERAL WASHINGTON POST COLUMNIST PREDICTS BIDEN 'WON'T HAVE MUCH OF A LASTING LEGACY'

Chuck Todd

NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd is planning his exit from NBC, according to reports.  (William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images)

Todd notably criticized NBC News for hiring former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as an analyst in March 2024, one of several on-air personalities to openly bash the network's decision. He openly questioned his bosses for hiring McDaniel and for putting Welker in the awkward position of interviewing McDaniel, briefly a paid colleague of Welker's, about her past 2020 election rhetoric.

"Let me deal with the elephant in the room," Todd told Welker in March. "I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation, because I don't know what to believe."

Todd said he had no idea whether any answer McDaniel gave to Welker was because she didn't want to "mess up" her new contract.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD SAYS ABC 'ABANDONED' GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS IN SETTLING WITH TRUMP

Ronna McDaniel blasted by Chuck Todd

Todd said many of the network's dealings with the RNC under McDaniel's leadership "had been met with gaslighting" and "character assassination" in March 2024.  (Getty Images)

Todd previously said many of the network's dealings with the RNC under McDaniel's leadership "had been met with gaslighting" and "character assassination," and he referred to the internal tumult by journalists at NBC News who were apoplectic over McDaniel's hiring. McDaniel's contract was terminated less than a week later.

Todd has in the past hosted his own MSNBC program, "The Daily Rundown," as well as served as NBC's chief White House correspondent.

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.

Related Topics