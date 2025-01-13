NBC's Chuck Todd has been meeting with other news organizations, plans to leave network: report

Longtime NBC host Chuck Todd, the former moderator of "Meet the Press," is meeting with other media organizations and has plans to leave the network, according to a report.

"Chuck Todd has quietly been meeting with Washington media organizations about his post NBC-future," Semafor reported Sunday.

Todd, 52, has told "top editors and leaders from other media organizations that he plans to leave NBC when his contract is up this year, and has discussed potential roles outside the network both in broadcast and digital media," the report continued.

Once the host of "Meet the Press," NBC's flagship Sunday program, Todd has become a noticeably less visible presence on the network after he was replaced by Kristen Welker in 2023 after nine years in the chair.

Todd notably criticized NBC News for hiring former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel as an analyst in March 2024, one of several on-air personalities to openly bash the network's decision. He openly questioned his bosses for hiring McDaniel and for putting Welker in the awkward position of interviewing McDaniel, briefly a paid colleague of Welker's, about her past 2020 election rhetoric.

"Let me deal with the elephant in the room," Todd told Welker in March. "I think our bosses owe you an apology for putting you in this situation, because I don't know what to believe."

Todd said he had no idea whether any answer McDaniel gave to Welker was because she didn't want to "mess up" her new contract.

Todd previously said many of the network's dealings with the RNC under McDaniel's leadership "had been met with gaslighting" and "character assassination," and he referred to the internal tumult by journalists at NBC News who were apoplectic over McDaniel's hiring. McDaniel's contract was terminated less than a week later.

Todd has in the past hosted his own MSNBC program, "The Daily Rundown," as well as served as NBC's chief White House correspondent.

NBC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report.