Chuck Todd, the former moderator of "Meet the Press," is leaving NBC News.

Todd, who has become a noticeably less visible presence on the network after he was replaced as "Meet the Press" moderator by Kristen Welker in 2023 after nine years in the chair, announced he would exit NBC on Friday.

"We’re grateful for Chuck’s many contributions to our political coverage during his nearly two-decade career at NBC News and for his deep commitment to Meet the Press and its enduring legacy. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors," an NBC News spokesperson told Variety.

This is a developing story, more to come…