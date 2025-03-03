Chuck Todd says the 'mythology' of Joe Biden as a family man is 'all bulls---'

Former NBC "Meet the Press" anchor Chuck Todd delivered a brutal opinion about former President Biden, calling him a "craven political animal" who was more concerned about his political career than his own family.

During an appearance Sunday on Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt's "The Warning" podcast, Todd delved into why the Democrats lost the 2024 election and what he perceives as the media's relationship with the second Trump administration.

After decrying older politicians remaining in the leadership of the Democratic Party, Todd returned to Biden's role in the November election loss.

"You know, Joe Biden never should have been there in the first place, right? Number one, he shouldn't have run for president [in 2020]," Todd remarked.

BIDEN INSIDER EXPOSES HOW WHITE HOUSE ‘GASLIT’ THE PUBLIC ABOUT FORMER PRESIDENT'S DECLINE

"I completely got so angry at Joe Biden, the man, when I read the transcript of the Hunter Biden trial, and when I realized that not one, not two, but three Biden children, and I count Beau's widow, were all dealing with drug problems in 2018. And Joe Biden said, 'Now's a perfect time to run for president, because who cares about our family?'"

"I have to tell you something about Joe Biden. There's this mythology about Joe Biden, that the man cared so much, it's all bulls---," he continued.

Todd said Biden had "created this myth," over his 40-year career, that he was an "incredible family man."

"And instead, what he really was, was a craven political animal that was desperate, that considered a run for president every four years that he was eligible," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Biden's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD ACCUSES GOP OF TRYING TO 'EXPLOIT' BIDEN OVER NOT ACKNOWLEDGING HIS 7TH GRANDCHILD

Todd left NBC News in January after nearly two decades at the network. He has been increasingly outspoken in his criticisms of the former president, saying in December that Biden probably shouldn't have run for office again because he was "emotionally incapable" of leading the country.

In December, Todd slammed Biden for pardoning his son Hunter before leaving office.

Todd said Biden's blanket pardon of Hunter, covering a decade, along with the president's accusation that the Justice Department "unfairly" targeted his son, were "damaging" to the country.

"You have the leading Democrat in America and the leading Republican in America both agreeing on one thing: the Justice Department has been politicized. That is absolutely – that is long-term damaging," Todd said at the time.

NBC'S CHUCK TODD SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN ‘NEEDS THERAPY’ FOLLOWING SON HUNTER'S PARDON

"So now we’re in a situation where every party is going to come in, and as they leave, everybody gets their security blanket pardon. ‘OK, how long do you want it? You want a 10-year window?’" he said.

"Guess what? There’s now a precedent for it and that’s what’s so damaging about this decision," Todd declared.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.