Charlamagne Tha God rips media hypocrisy amid coverage of Biden document scandal after Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

Multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God called out the liberal media's double standard in how it's been covering President Biden's classified documents scandal versus its portrayal of the Mar-a-Lago raid on former President Trump.

On Friday's installment of his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast, Charlamagne called for "consistency" between the two cases.

"When it happened to Trump, it was all about the documents," Charlamagne said. "It was, ‘We don’t know what’s on them. It could be nuclear codes, it could be personal information that he’s selling to foreign governments.'"

"They don't print out nuclear codes," co-host Andrew Schultz responded.

"But my point is that's what the media was saying," Charlamagne said. "Now, with Biden, it’s, ‘Oh, well it’s not really about the documents. Classified documents slip up and leak all the time. Now it’s about the obstruction that Trump did.’ Like, ‘No, that’s not what y’all said when it was Trump!'"

CNN REPORTS ON BIDEN FAMILY'S SHADY BUSINESS DEALINGS OVER TWO YEARS AFTER NY POST, GETS PANNED BY CRITICS

"Are you finding out that the media’s not fair? Are you finding out there's a liberal slant in the media?" Schulz sarcastically asked.

"No, I know the media’s not fair," Charlamagne said. "I’ve always known that, you know what I mean? But it’s just the principle, like, let’s at least try to have some consistency. Let’s not make the hypocrisy be so, so blatant. You know what I mean?"

"They don't care," Schultz told Charlamagne.

BREAKFAST CLUB SHOW ERUPTS AFTER HOSTS SUGGEST BIDEN HAS DEMENTIA: ‘I SAW HIM TALKING TO A GHOST’

For the first time in American history, both frontrunners in the upcoming presidential election have been engulfed in special counsel investigations.

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith to oversee the investigations into Trump over his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election as well as the events of Jan. 6. Trump is currently the only declared candidate in the 2024 race, making it official in after the midterms.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS BIDEN HASN'T EARNED BLACK VOTE AHEAD OF 2024, WARNS IT DOESN'T BELONG TO DEMOCRATS

Earlier this month, Garland appointed Robert Hur to helm the probe into Biden following multiple discoveries of classified documents from his time as vice president at his D.C. think tank and his Wilmington home between early November and mid-January. Biden has repeatedly said he intends to seek reelection.

Questions continue swirling the White House over Biden's handing of classified documents, specifically over the timing as the first discovery took place days before the November midterms while nothing was publicly disclosed until January.

During a September interview, Biden shamed Trump as "irresponsible" following August's FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, which occurred after a lengthy battle over the documents between the former president and the National Archives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump and his defenders have claimed that as a sitting president before leaving office he had the authority to declassify documents in his possession, which were in the troves. The National Archives formally requested Trump's presidential records as early as May 2021. Meanwhile, Biden did not have any authority to declassify documents at the time as vice president and had the records for roughly six years until they were handed over in recent weeks to the National Archives, which apparently had not ever made such requests.

Critics are also speculating whether the president's son Hunter Biden had access to the classified documents in the Wilmington home, which several were found in his father's garage next to his Corvette. Hunter Biden, too, is under criminal investigation for tax and gun registration crimes and is also being accused of using his powerful father for profiting himself years-long foreign influence schemes.