Breakfast Club show erupts after hosts suggest Biden has dementia: 'I saw him talking to a ghost'

Radio host Charlamagne tha God said Friday that President Biden probably had "dementia," leading to a heated debate over the president's mental agility on Friday with his liberal guests.

Charlamagne and co-host Raashaun Casey, better known as DJ Envy, said Biden seemed like he was suffering from "dementia" on "The Breakfast Club" radio program. Charlamagne also suggested Biden should hold off before announcing his 2024 bid, which he is likely to do in the coming months.

But former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and liberal ex-CNN commentator Angela Rye both defended Biden and asked them for better alternatives.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS BIDEN HASN'T EARNED BLACK VOTE AHEAD OF 2024, WARNS IT DOESN'T BELONG TO DEMOCRATS

"Have you seen something that suggests that he has dementia?" Cross asked the hosts of The Breakfast Club.

"I [saw] him talking to a ghost," Charlamagne said, in an apparent reference to when Biden seemingly forgot about the death of Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, R., at an event last year.

"This is silly. This is silly. This is silly," Rye repeated three times in an attempt to shut down the conversation.

‘Can y’all be honest?" Charlamagne asked, speaking to his guests. "Y’all don’t want Biden to run again."

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SAYS DESANTIS CAN BEAT TRUMP IN GOP PRIMARY, ‘SAD’ BIDEN IS DEMS' ‘SAFEST BET’ IN 2024

"[Biden] was talking to a ghost, he forgets a lot, there’s times where he looks confused, doesn’t know where he’s walking," Casey said.

"To me, it looks like he has early signs of dementia," he later added.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD REJECTS ACTIVISTS USING 'TRANSPHOBIC' LABEL AMID DEBATE OVER MEDICAL CARE FOR TRANS KIDS

DJ Envy didn't stop there, asking the guests who was actually in charge in the White House.

"If [Biden] doesn't understand what's going on and he's asking so many questions, who's running this d--n country?" he asked.

"Do we want him being the face of America?" DJ Envy later asked the guests.

Cross asked later if they would prefer Biden with dementia over Donald Trump, to which Charlamagne replied they were "two wings on the same bird."

Charlamagne said that while he didn’t know for sure about Biden having dementia, he "could not look black people in the eyes, again, in 2024 and say that [Biden] is the person that you should vote for."

"Should Joe Biden run again as President?" DJ Envy asked listeners.

One guest said that she didn’t want Biden "to run again."

"I want someone younger [as president]," the caller said.

"No way!" another caller said to Biden running for president.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Criticism of Biden's age and mental faculties has dogged him throughout his presidency, but he has said he feels fit for office and intends to run again. Biden, who turned 80 in November, is the oldest president in American history.