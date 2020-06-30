Brit Hume: SCOTUS has made a 'horrible mess' deciding abortion cases

The left heavily relies on the Supreme Court and the precedent it sets to enact their agenda -- especially in 2020, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Monday evening.

Appearing on "Fox News @Night" with host Shannon Bream, Hume explained that jurisprudence on abortion in the history of the highest court ahead of Monday's ruling on a controversial Louisiana abortion law is a "horrible mess."

SUPREME COURT STRIKES DOWN LOUISIANA LAW ON ABORTION CLINIC RESTRICTIONS

The court decided that the law -- which requires that individuals who perform abortions at clinics have admitting privileges in a nearby hospital -- is unconstitutional, as it places an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The court ruled 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts once again casting a deciding vote by siding with his liberal counterparts.

Hume pointed to two previous rulings, including one on sexual preference and another on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, where "Roberts voted like a man who was afraid to see the court weighing in" on controversial political issues.

Bream asked Hume whether this would be a "top issue" for voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election in November.

Hume replied that he was not sure it has ever not been a top issue.

"Because what we've had for many decades now is a time in which the left could only get part of its agenda enacted by the legislature of Congress and the state legislatures," he said. "It has turned to the court and -- often with success -- managed to get enshrined in our constitutional law matters that could not possibly have passed Congress or the state legislatures."

"And, they've been depending on it for years," added Hume. "The left recognizes very much how important the court is to that effort."

"John Roberts and other conservatives on the court were supposed to stand to thwart the kind of imaginative, expansive readings of the Constitution which would create new rights that had not been imagined by the framers," he told Bream.

"But, that's what the left has wanted, sought, and often gotten in recent decades," Brume said. "And that is one reason why the left is so determined to get a Democrat into the White House -- so that the effort to stall that will not succeed."