Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana law on abortion clinic restrictions

The court ruled 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court's liberal justices.

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a Louisiana law requiring that individuals who perform abortions have admitting privileges in a nearby hospital is unconstitutional, as it places an undue burden on women seeking abortions.

The court ruled 5-4 in the case, June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court's liberal justices.

